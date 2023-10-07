Marbury, Southern Maryland – An avid camper from Southern Maryland has struck luck in an unexpected way, claiming the second top prize of $100,000 on the $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off game. The fortunate winner, a Charles County resident, discovered his fortune while visiting Grinder’s Liquors.

Sharing his story, the 49-year-old camper recounted, “I had some extra cash in my pocket, and I thought I would take a chance and buy a ticket.” His decision proved to be a life-changing one when he checked the $30 scratch-off using his phone’s Maryland Lottery app and realized he had won. Eager to confirm his good fortune, he scratched off the entire instant ticket, unveiling the coveted top prize.

“I was excited. I couldn’t believe that I won,” he exclaimed.

As a loyal player, the fortunate camper, who works as a contractor, has big plans for his windfall. He intends to use the prize money to pay bills and indulge in more camping trips amidst the scenic mountains.

Grinder’s Liquors, the establishment where the winning ticket was purchased, has also had its share of luck, receiving a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize scratch-off.

The $30 $100,000 Ca$h game, which hit the shelves on September 18th, boasts 65 top prizes of $100,000. With the second top prize claimed, there are still 63 top prizes remaining, along with various other prize tiers ranging from $30 to $5,000. Despite being only a few weeks old, the game has quickly gained popularity and currently holds the distinction of being the second most popular scratch-off on the Maryland Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-off roster.

This unexpected win serves as a reminder that fortune can strike in unexpected places, and for this lucky camper, it means more trips to the great outdoors and financial relief. The $100,000 prize is set to enhance his quality of life, and Grinder’s Liquors will undoubtedly be remembered as the place where his dreams became a reality.

