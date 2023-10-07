A series of concerning incidents involving students at Charles County schools have prompted investigations by school resource officers and disciplinary actions. These incidents, which include suspected cannabis use, vape-related illness, physical altercations, and even the discovery of a replica firearm, have raised concerns about safety on school grounds.

On October 6, a student at Thomas Stone High School was allegedly caught smoking suspected cannabis in a student bathroom. Subsequent investigation revealed that the student was in possession of the substance. Following Maryland law, the student has been charged with a civil violation related to the possession of cannabis. Additionally, disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools are pending. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Hillman at 301-609-3282 ext. 0607.

Just a day earlier, on October 5, another unsettling incident occurred at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A student became ill after using a vape pen that reportedly contained what they believed to be cannabis. The distressed student sought assistance from a school nurse and was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment. A school resource officer has launched an investigation into this incident as well. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.

On September 27, two separate incidents raised concerns about violence within the school community. Firstly, at Thomas Stone High School, three students were involved in a physical altercation that required intervention by school staff and the school resource officer. The students implicated in the altercation now face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools, with an ongoing investigation led by PFC Payne. Information about this case can be reported to PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

On the same day, at 1:20 p.m., a school bus driver reported a fight between two students on the bus. Patrol officers arrived at the scene and discovered one of the involved students with facial injuries resulting from the altercation. While legal charges cannot be filed due to the students’ age, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified, and the School Resource Officer is conducting an investigation. Disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools are also forthcoming. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ofc. Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.

Furthermore, on September 26, at St. Charles High School, a physical altercation occurred in a school hallway involving three students. School staff promptly intervened, and one of the students received medical attention from a school nurse for injuries sustained during the altercation. A school resource officer has initiated an investigation, and criminal charges are pending against the involved students. Similar to the other incidents, disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools will be applied. Cpl. Thompson is leading the investigation, and anyone with information can reach out to him at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

Finally, on September 25, a school administrator at North Point High School made a startling discovery when they found what appeared to be a firearm discarded in a urinal within a student bathroom. The school resource officer recovered the item and determined it to be a BB gun replica of a Glock 18 pistol. Authorities are urging parents to discuss the serious dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be misconstrued as weapons on school grounds with their children. An ongoing investigation into this incident is led by Cpl. Cook, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.

These incidents highlight the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students within the Charles County school system. School officials, law enforcement, and parents are working collaboratively to address these concerns and promote a secure learning environment for all students.

