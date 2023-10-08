Charles County, MD – The Board of Education of Charles County is set to conduct public interviews for candidates vying for the vacant District 1 position on the Board. These interviews are scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 20, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

In an effort to ensure transparency and community engagement, all interviews will be open to the public and recorded. The recorded interview videos will be made available for viewing on the CCPS YouTube channel, although they will not be livestreamed. The interview process will kick off at 8 a.m. and conclude with the final interview starting at 1 p.m.

The candidates and their respective interview times are as follows:

Jennifer Abell – 8 a.m.

– 8 a.m. Mark Attucks – 8:50 a.m.

– 8:50 a.m. Zachary Ball – 9:40 a.m.

– 9:40 a.m. Sonja Davis-Black – 10:30 a.m.

– 10:30 a.m. Shellee Stine – 11:20 a.m.

– 11:20 a.m. Samichie Thomas – 12:10 p.m.

– 12:10 p.m. Christina Vigorito – 1 p.m.

The Board’s decision to conduct these public interviews underscores its commitment to involving the community in the selection process for this important position. District 1 encompasses a significant portion of Charles County, and the Board recognizes the importance of ensuring that the chosen candidate truly represents the interests and concerns of the local residents.

During the interviews, each candidate will have the opportunity to present their qualifications, vision, and plans for addressing key issues facing the district. This public forum provides an opportunity for residents to gauge the suitability of the candidates and their alignment with the community’s needs.

The Board encourages community members to watch the recorded interviews on the CCPS YouTube channel to gain insight into the candidates’ perspectives and to participate in the democratic process by being informed voters.

The District 1 vacancy on the Board of Education arose due to a resignation, and the Board’s diligent efforts to fill this position through a transparent and inclusive process reflect its commitment to maintaining the quality of education in Charles County.

The public interviews on October 20 are an important step in this process, as they allow for the scrutiny and evaluation of the candidates, ultimately contributing to the selection of an individual who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of education in the county.

For those interested in participating in this event, mark your calendars for October 20 and join the Charles County Board of Education in their pursuit of finding the most qualified candidate to serve as the District 1 representative. The recordings will be available on the CCPS YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person, ensuring that the entire community can be part of this vital decision-making process.

