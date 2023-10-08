PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In a traditional change of command ceremony held on September 28, the Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274) welcomed its eighth program manager, Col. Alex Ramthun, who assumed command from Col. Eric Ropella. The ceremony, marked by military tradition, honored both outgoing and incoming leadership, with Maj. Gen. Greg Masiello, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Information, providing the official remarks.

Masiello emphasized the significance of the presidential helicopters program, especially in the context of Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), saying, “This [presidential helicopters program] is the one no-fail mission for the U.S. Marine Corps.” Col. Alex Ramthun (right), the eighth program manager of the Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274), relieved Col. Eric Ropella (left) during the Sept. 28 change of command ceremony. (ceremony photo by Todd Frantom)

Gary Kurtz, program executive officer, Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission Programs, presided over the change of command ceremony, highlighting the gravity of leading the program responsible for presidential helicopters. Kurtz lauded Col. Ropella’s management, noting that the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition recognized the VH-92 program as one of the Top Performing programs to Congress.

Col. Ropella spent seven years with PMA-274, serving as program manager for over five years and, prior to that, as the VH-92A integrated program team lead. During his tenure, Ropella oversaw the VH-92A Patriot aircraft’s journey from Milestone C to initial operational capability and White House Military Office deployment authorizations. He also managed the transition from the legacy presidential helicopter fleet of VH-3D Sea Kings and VH-60N Night Hawks, overseeing 17 of the 23 aircraft deliveries and initiating the retirement of legacy aircraft.

Expressing gratitude for his time as the presidential helicopters program manager, Ropella said, “I stand before you all humbled and honored for this true once in a lifetime privilege, experience, and opportunity.”

Col. Ropella, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and will officially retire in May 2024 with 31 years of service, passed the reins to Col. Ramthun.

Col. Ramthun, originally from Wisconsin, holds a Bachelor of Science degree earned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Kansas. He was commissioned as a Marine officer in 2000 and designated a naval aviator in 2004. Ramthun’s career path led him to various land and sea tours before joining NAVAIR’s AV-8B Harrier Joint Program Office (PMA-257) in 2016.

Notably, Ramthun was designated as a Marine Corps Aviation Acquisition Officer in 2018, and he joined PMA-257 as the F402 Propulsion and Power Integrated Product Team Lead. His career also included a Fellowship at the Pentagon and work at Shell Oil in Houston, Texas, before returning to NAVAIR as the Director of Marine Corps Programs at the Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Program (PMA-266). In 2022, he served as the Military Assistant for ASN(RDA) before assuming his role as program manager at PMA-274.

In his address, Col. Ramthun vowed to lead with vision, a winning attitude, and a strong focus on developing the workforce. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining the organization culture fostered by Col. Ropella, characterized by customer focus, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

The Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274) plays a critical role in providing safe, reliable, secure, affordable aircraft and support to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), fulfilling its mission with unwavering dedication under new leadership.

