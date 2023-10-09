In the midst of a challenging virtual teaching environment during the pandemic, Yaritza Morris, a dedicated Spanish II teacher at North Point High School, found a creative way to engage her students. The focus of her class was to introduce students to the people, customs, and cultures of the Spanish language they were studying, and she decided to take a unique approach.

Morris encouraged her students to express themselves artistically, allowing them to sing, play musical instruments, perform regional dances, write poems, conduct research, or create drawings and paintings inspired by Cartagena’s rich history. This Colombian city, steeped in colonial heritage, served as a captivating muse for these young artists.

The students’ creations ranged from intricate drawings of historical landmarks to vibrant paintings depicting street entertainers performing traditional and contemporary dances. Among the remarkable works were renditions of “las palenqueras,” the iconic women in colorful traditional dresses who sell fruits while expertly balancing oversized bowls on their heads.

Overwhelmed by the quality of the artwork, Morris decided to share some of it with the world. She posted the students’ creations on the “Fotos Antiguas de Cartagena” (Old Photos of Cartagena) Facebook page, which is dedicated to preserving and showcasing images related to the city’s history and culture. Her post, made with a heartfelt message of love from Maryland, quickly garnered attention and appreciation from the Cartagena community.

The Facebook post received over 800 likes and more than 100 comments, with Cartagena residents expressing their delight in seeing their culture beautifully depicted. Zurelly Romero commented, “It makes us very happy that many people know our beautiful culture,” while Ariel Martinez Arteta added, “What beautiful drawings, very representative of Cartagena and its culture.”

Some intrigued viewers even questioned whether these impressive artworks were created by college-level art students. To their surprise, Morris clarified that the talented artists behind these pieces were high school freshmen and sophomores. These projects were part of a Spanish class assignment, completed by students who had never visited Cartagena and had limited knowledge of the city before their artistic exploration.

Yaritza Morris’s connection to Cartagena runs deep, as her mother hails from the city. Growing up, she spent summers and holidays in this historic Colombian gem, making her intimately familiar with its culture and heritage. Cartagena’s complex history, including its role as a major port for enslaved Africans, provided a meaningful backdrop for the students’ exploration.

Morris’s commitment to providing her students with an enriching cultural experience led to her reaching out to the University of Cartagena’s international relations office and the city’s Ministry of Culture for additional resources and information.

Due to the tremendous success of the project, Morris continues to assign it, giving her students the freedom to choose whether they want to sing, dance, draw, paint, or research and write about Cartagena’s history and culture. As Kennedy Griggs, a junior, expressed, “After learning about the history and seeing how the city has grown and how beautiful it is — it just changes your whole view.”

In recognition of her efforts, Yaritza Morris was invited to speak at the University of Cartagena during its International Week earlier this year. She also brought along three canvases and 14 drawings submitted by her Spanish II students to be included in the university’s “What is fascinating about the Caribbean” art show, overseen by Elkin Paternina, the media center specialist at the University of Cartagena. Notably, the North Point students’ submissions were the only ones from the United States, highlighting the global reach of their artistic expressions.

Davion Gross, a North Point junior, contributed a remarkable painting of the Hotel Santa Clara, a historic site with a fascinating backstory. This 17th-century structure was originally a convent that housed Poor Clares, a cloistered order of nuns. Gross’s artist statement, written in Spanish as part of the assignment, illuminated the rich history of the hotel, which has transformed over the centuries to serve various purposes, from a prison to a hospital and medical school.

Gross shared, “Some of the buildings have been there for centuries. Most of them have big history about them that we didn’t learn about fully in class but were mentioned. To be able to do research on them really painted a big picture. There’s a whole other world out there that we didn’t know about.”

“Las palenqueras,” the iconic fruit-carrying women, were a popular subject among the North Point artists. These women are an integral part of Cartagena’s culture and represent the profound influence of African culture on the Caribbean coast.

Hope Betts, a North Point junior, captured the essence of a fruit carrier in a colorful dress against a subtle gray background. Her choice of a muted base allowed the vibrant colors of the fruit to stand out, prompting diverse interpretations from viewers. Some saw the gray as representing the historical oppression of the subject’s enslaved ancestors, while others viewed the woman as “rising from the ashes.”

During her visit to the University of Cartagena, Yaritza Morris participated in two lectures, a panel discussion, and engaged with students and faculty members. She used the opportunity to share insights on expanding diversity in world language classrooms. Responding to questions about teaching culture in an authentic way, Morris emphasized the importance of honesty in portraying different cultures accurately and respectfully.

Yaritza Morris’s innovative approach to teaching not only inspired her students but also bridged cultural gaps, fostering a deep appreciation for Cartagena’s rich history and heritage. Through art, these young learners were able to connect with a culture far removed from their own, leaving a lasting impact on both sides of the Atlantic.

Like this: Like Loading...