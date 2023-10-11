La Plata, Maryland – In a remarkable display of community engagement, faculty, staff, and students from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) teamed up with volunteers from Morgan State University (MSU) and Coppin State University to prepare over 50,000 healthy nonperishable meals for donation to local organizations and university partners. Morgan’s Food Resource Center (FRC) spearheaded this massive volunteer effort in collaboration with 9/11 Day, The Pack Shack, and AmeriCorps, coinciding with the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and National Hunger Action Month.

On this day of unity and service, the CSM, MSU, and Coppin State participants made a tangible difference in the fight against hunger. They gathered at MSU’s campus to sort, package, and dance, all for a good cause, before returning to CSM’s campuses with 2,000 free meals, which were used to stock CSM’s Hawk Pantries, conveniently located at every CSM campus.

The Hawk Pantries, a crucial resource for CSM’s students, offer a variety of food and non-perishable items to those in need. They play a pivotal role in ensuring that students can access nutritious meals, even when facing financial constraints. For more information about CSM Hawk Pantries, visit https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/health-wellness/hawkfeeder/index.html.

The collaboration between CSM, MSU, and Coppin State showcased the power of collective action, especially during challenging times when food insecurity is a pressing issue. The effort underscored the importance of community service and solidarity in addressing critical social problems.

This initiative was made possible through the joint efforts of several organizations. Morgan’s Food Resource Center (FRC), dedicated to alleviating food insecurity in the community, was the driving force behind the event. The nonprofit 9/11 Day, The Pack Shack, and the federal agency AmeriCorps also lent their support, emphasizing the significance of coming together on the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This event also coincided with National Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness and take action against hunger and food insecurity. The joint meal-packing venture was a tangible way to contribute to this vital cause.

The 50,000 meals packed during the event will substantially impact the lives of many individuals and families who struggle to put food on the table. The importance of such initiatives cannot be understated, especially in a society where many face economic challenges exacerbated by the global pandemic.

The CSM, MSU, and Coppin State volunteers can take pride in their contributions to their community. Their dedication to addressing food insecurity through this event exemplifies the spirit of unity and generosity that defines America’s National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The packed meals were distributed to local organizations and university partners as the event concluded. These meals will serve as a source of sustenance for those in need, reinforcing the impact of collective action in combating hunger and promoting community welfare.

For more details on MSU’s Feed the Funnell event and to learn about their Food Resource Center’s ongoing efforts to donate ‘Feed the Funnel for 9/11 Day’ packaged meals to local organizations and university partners, visit MSU Food Resource Center.

The collaboration between CSM, MSU, and Coppin State is an inspiring testament to the power of community engagement and the positive change that can result from such cooperative efforts. In a time when many face challenges, the commitment of these institutions to making a difference in their community is truly commendable.

