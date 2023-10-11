BALTIMORE, October 11, 2023 — Maryland’s burgeoning sports betting industry continues to be a significant revenue source for the state, with the 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks contributing a total of $3,231,427 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund in September 2023. The fund supports public education programs across the state.

Under the Maryland sports betting program, each sportsbook must contribute 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, resulting in substantial financial support for educational initiatives.

The statewide handle for sports betting in September reached an impressive $442,450,666, with mobile betting accounting for a dominant 95.1% of the total, amounting to $420,957,789. In contrast, retail sportsbooks contributed $21,492,877 to the overall handle.

Financial contributions to the state varied between mobile and retail sportsbooks, with mobile wagering delivering a substantial $2,888,568 in September, while retail sportsbooks contributed $342,859 to the state’s coffers.

Maryland’s sports wagering market grew in September when Canton Gaming and its operator partner, Parx Interactive, opened the state’s 13th retail location. This latest addition came in the form of a sportsbook at The Greene Turtle in Towson, which began operation on September 29.

The Maryland Gaming Commission offers detailed insights into each sportsbook’s September 2023 results, encompassing handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contributions to the state. These comprehensive reports are available for download on the official website.

September 2023 Statewide Sports Wagering Totals:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers) Retail: $21,492,877 (includes $29,190 in free promotional wagers) Mobile: $420,957,789 (includes $23,953,299 in free promotional wagers) Combined: $442,450,666

Prizes (Winnings paid to players) Retail: $18,928,968 Mobile: $337,945,774 Combined: $396,874,742

Hold (Handle less prizes paid) Retail: $2,563,908 (11.9%) Mobile: $43,012,015 (10.2%) Combined: $45,575,923 (10.3%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers, and other amounts) Retail: $2,285,730 Mobile: $19,257,119 Combined: $21,542,849

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win) Retail: $342,859 Mobile: $2,888,568 Combined: $3,231,427



The sports betting program in Maryland, initiated in December 2021, has made remarkable progress in supporting public education and fostering responsible gambling. To date, the cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund stands at $37,241,435. Additionally, the state has contributed $2,580,684 to the Problem Gambling Fund from expired prizes, highlighting the commitment to addressing gambling-related issues.

Maryland’s sports wagering market has rapidly expanded since its inception, with five retail locations launching in December 2021 and introducing the first seven mobile sportsbooks in November 2022. As of the end of September 2023, the state boasts 13 retail locations and 12 mobile operators. With more retail locations and mobile sportsbooks, Maryland’s sports betting industry is poised for continued growth and positive contributions to the state’s finances.

For those interested in exploring historical data and previous reports, the Maryland Gaming Commission’s website, mdgaming.com, offers access to prior months’ reports.

Maryland’s sports betting program has provided entertainment for sports enthusiasts and proved to be a valuable asset in funding education and addressing gambling-related issues, firmly establishing its place in the state’s economic landscape.

