PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Araf I. Al Ndee Al Apache, an assistant in the Emergency Management department at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, has been announced as one of this year’s five Department of the Navy recipients of the 2023 Secretary of Defense Disability Award. The accolade recognizes Apache’s remarkable contributions to the Department of Defense and his unyielding dedication to his role despite a disability. Apache’s remarkable journey reflects his belief that living with a disability can be likened to having a superpower, as he confronts new challenges each day with unwavering determination.

Araf Al Ndee Al Apache, Emergency Management Assistant, was announced NAS Patuxent River’s Junior Civilian of the Year for 2022. NAS Patuxent River enables mission partner success by providing the finest base operating support and customer service in direct support of research, development, test, and evaluation missions.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, sees the Department of Defense (DoD) honoring outstanding personnel and components through its Annual Disability Awards. Among these awards, the DoD Outstanding Employee Annual Disability Award is reserved for DoD civilian employees and service members who have made noteworthy strides in promoting equal employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Recipients of this award are those who have significantly contributed to the mission of the DoD and exemplified the core values of their respective DoD Components.

Apache earned this distinction through his unwavering commitment to duty and remarkable performance throughout his career in the DoD. His journey started as a U.S. Army servicemember, where he undertook demanding and perilous responsibilities in Human Intelligence Collection (HUMINT). Notably, he made substantial contributions to the capture and conviction of the 2009 North Carolina Terrorist Cell, a feat that earned him the Army Meritorious Service Medal with Valor, one of the many awards he received during his time in the Army. Following his Army service, he transitioned into a role as a Federal Government Contracted Security Officer, where he served at Fort Washington, a highly sensitive DoD facility.

His journey in the DoD continued when he became a police officer at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. His exceptional abilities and performance led to his assignment to the elite Special Weapons And Tactics/Special Response Team. In 2019, he joined the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a Security Assistant. Apache quickly established himself as an indispensable team member, contributing to the planning and execution of numerous exercises, including HURREX, Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain, and real-world EOC activations involving threats to life and property. Notably, he played a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of the EOC program during a 9-month gap in the Emergency Management Officer position, training replacements and supporting the administration and management of the EOC facility.

Most recently, Apache coordinated the transfer of equipment from a disbanding unit, valued at over $109,000, to the EOC. This significant enhancement boosted the EOC’s capability to sustain operations, display information, and disseminate crucial updates.

In 2022, the Naval Air Station Patuxent River recognized Apache’s exceptional performance by naming him the Junior Civilian of the Quarter, and later, the Installation Junior Civilian of the Year (JCOY). Subsequently, he was selected as the Naval District Washington JCOY and received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal. Currently, Apache is competing with peers globally for potential selection as the Commander Navy Installations Command JCOY.

Apache’s commitment, work ethic, and loyal devotion to the DoD mission, its people, and civil service make him a truly deserving nominee for the 2023 Secretary of Defense Disability Award. His journey serves as an inspiration to all, highlighting the remarkable achievements that can be attained in the face of adversity and disability. The DoD recognizes the invaluable contributions of individuals like Apache, who embody the spirit of equal employment opportunity and dedication to service.

