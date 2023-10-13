Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has been granted $17,758 in funding to tackle the pressing issue of food insecurity among its students. This financial aid, resulting from Giant Food’s “Nourishing Our Youth” food initiative, aims to ensure that no child goes hungry within the Charles County school system. The funds were generated through a remarkable community effort from June 16 to July 27, when Giant Food Stores rallied its customers to support local public school food and meal programs.

Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., expressed the school system’s gratitude towards the community for their invaluable contributions in the fight against childhood hunger. “CCPS thanks community members for their contributions toward childhood hunger by giving beyond their normal purchase total at Giant Food Stores this past summer,” Dr. Navarro remarked. “Your donations make it possible for us to continue to bring meals to our students to ensure they are ready to learn.”

The generosity and support of Giant Food’s customers played a pivotal role in raising over $550,000 to combat childhood hunger across public school systems in four states. The “Nourishing Our Youth” initiative will enable school systems to employ these funds to bolster meal programs in various ways. This includes covering outstanding student meal debts, expanding food distribution programs, establishing on-campus food pantries, and providing extra weekend meals.

Bethany Goodwin, CCPS Youth in Transition coordinator, highlighted the significant impact of the previous year’s fundraising efforts by Giant Food. “Last school year, CCPS was able to use the funds from the Giant Food Stores fundraiser to provide students across our school system with weekend meal bags, meals, and snacks for students attending after-school programs, dinner for students who attended the annual ESOL Community Night, and dinner and snacks for students who attended Title I school events,” Goodwin explained. “We are so excited that Giant Food Stores is awarding us with grant funds again this year to support our students across CCPS.”

The money donated by generous customers was carefully collected and distributed to local participating public school systems. It is a testament to the power of community engagement and corporate social responsibility when united to combat issues as fundamental as childhood hunger.

For those interested in learning more about Giant Food’s commitment to community involvement and its ongoing initiatives, further information can be found on their website at Giant Food’s Community Involvement.

The grant provided by Giant Food is not only a testament to their commitment to the welfare of their community but also a symbol of the collective power that local communities possess when they rally together to address critical issues like student food insecurity. Charles County Public Schools and its students will undoubtedly benefit from this grant, ensuring that students can focus on their education with the peace of mind that their nutritional needs are met.

