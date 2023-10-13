WALDORF, MD – Charles County authorities are investigating a disturbing indecent exposure incident on October 11 at 7 p.m. near Hampshire Lake in Waldorf. A female pedestrian had a harrowing encounter with an unidentified male who exposed himself. In response to the incident, the Charles County Crime Solvers is now offering a substantial cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s apprehension.

The victim, whose identity remains confidential, was walking near Hampshire Lake when she became the target of this lewd act. According to official reports, the assailant, described as a black male, potentially in his thirties, was wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt and white pants. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on a black bicycle.

After the incident, law enforcement officers were promptly dispatched to the area but could not locate the alleged perpetrator. No similar reports of such incidents have been received, indicating this may be an isolated event.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information regarding the suspect to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Persons who know the incident can contact PFC Wagner at 301-609-3282, extension 0673.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Charles County Crime Solvers provides an avenue to report information. They can be reached by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, tips can be submitted online through the official Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or the P3Intel mobile app.

Charles County Crime Solvers, a community-oriented organization, has stepped forward by offering a substantial cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that proves instrumental in the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for this indecent exposure incident.

Authorities are taking this matter very seriously, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and public cooperation to bring the suspect to justice swiftly.

If you have any information that could aid this investigation, please do not hesitate to contact the authorities or Charles County Crime Solvers. Your assistance could be crucial in ensuring the safety of your community and bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Like this: Like Loading...