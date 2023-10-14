La Plata, MD – On October 12, 2:30 p.m., an altercation erupted on a school bus, involving three students from La Plata High School. The incident led to swift action by the school bus driver and law enforcement authorities, including officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and La Plata Police. The students were separated, and an ongoing investigation is now in progress.

During a routine school bus journey, the altercation prompted the bus driver to pull over and immediately seek assistance from local law enforcement. This led to a prompt response by officers from both CCSO and La Plata Police, ensuring the safety and security of all students on board.

While the incident was undoubtedly concerning, it’s reassuring to note that the students involved declined any need for medical treatment. School authorities contacted the parents of the students involved, who quickly arrived at the scene to address the situation.

M/Cpl. Burger urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. You can reach M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the altercation remain undisclosed at this time. School resource officers have led the investigation to determine what transpired and identify potential contributing factors. Such incidents are taken seriously, and the school’s administrators and law enforcement are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students.

The event serves as a reminder of the importance of school resource officers in maintaining safety within educational institutions. These officers are specially trained to handle situations on school premises, and their presence plays a vital role in responding to and resolving this incident swiftly and efficiently.

Parents and guardians of students attending La Plata High School can take comfort in knowing that school and law enforcement officials are dedicated to ensuring the safety of their children. The collaborative effort between the school bus driver, school resource officers, and local law enforcement was instrumental in managing the situation effectively.

Additional details surrounding the incident may come to light as the investigation continues. Until then, authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might aid in understanding the events that led to the altercation.

Like this: Like Loading...