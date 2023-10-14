In a recent incident at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf, Maryland, cannabis was discovered inside two student lockers. The discovery was made on October 11, 2023, at approximately 2:47 p.m., when a school administrator detected a strong odor of cannabis emanating from one of the student’s lockers.

Subsequent investigation by school authorities and the school resource officer confirmed the presence of cannabis in two separate lockers. Following the discovery, the school resource officer confiscated the cannabis and launched an ongoing investigation.

By Maryland state law, the students involved in this incident have been charged with possession of cannabis on a civil citation. They now also face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools, underlining the school’s commitment to maintaining a safe and drug-free environment for all students.

As part of the official statement released by the school, parents and the community have been urged to cooperate and provide any additional information related to the incident. Anyone with pertinent details can contact Cpl—Hillman at 301-609-3282, extension 0607.

This incident has raised concerns among parents and school officials regarding controlled substances in schools, highlighting the importance of maintaining a vigilant and secure educational environment. The Charles County Public Schools district remains committed to addressing such issues promptly and appropriately to ensure the well-being of all students.

The discovery of cannabis within the school premises serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges schools face in preventing the presence of prohibited substances on campus. The school’s administration and law enforcement agencies have cooperated closely to address the situation swiftly and efficiently.

The use and possession of cannabis among students have been subject to legal restrictions in Maryland, and this incident demonstrates the serious consequences that may arise when these laws are violated within an educational setting.

The school administration and law enforcement agencies have not released the names or specific details about the students involved, as they are minors. It is typical in such cases to protect the privacy of the individuals and ensure that any legal proceedings are conducted under juvenile law.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing as authorities seek to uncover any additional information regarding the source of the cannabis and whether any other individuals were involved. The school and local law enforcement are committed to providing all students a safe and secure learning environment.

As the case unfolds, parents, students, and the community eagerly await further updates on this incident. In the meantime, the school is taking steps to ensure that such situations are handled comprehensively and following the law, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a drug-free and safe environment for all students.

Like this: Like Loading...