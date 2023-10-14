WALDORF, MD – In a swift response by patrol officers, six suspects have been apprehended in connection with a robbery and assault case that occurred on October 8. The incident unfolded at Mall Circle in Waldorf, Maryland, and left two victims injured. Officers were called to the scene following reports of an assault inside a business.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on October 8, law enforcement officers received a distress call reporting an ongoing assault within a business located at Mall Circle. As the officers were en route to the scene, witnesses described the suspects fleeing the premises on foot, with some allegedly brandishing what appeared to be firearms. Swift and coordinated action by the responding officers led to the capture of the suspects near the scene. In the process, they apprehended the individuals involved and recovered stolen property and a replica firearm.

A Preliminary Investigation Unveils Disturbing Details

Kyjuan Guffey, 19, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that five of the suspects were juveniles, aged between 13 and 16, while one individual, identified as Kyjuan Guffey, 19, of Waldorf, was an adult male. The suspects allegedly assaulted two males inside the mall during the incident. The assault took a grave turn when one of the assailants produced what appeared to be a firearm, using it to strike one of the victims on the head.

Additionally, another suspect seized a shopping bag from one of the victims and fled the scene. The victims were left traumatized by the ordeal, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Charges Filed Against the Suspects

In light of the alarming events, legal action has been taken against everyone involved. The five juveniles face charges of robbery, assault, and other related offenses, reflecting the severity of their actions. Meanwhile, Kyjuan Guffey, the adult suspect, has been charged with robbery and assault. The charges underscore the gravity of their alleged actions, leaving no room for compromise.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is far from over. Police officials, including PFC Clancy and PFC Johnson, diligently pursue the case to ensure justice is served. Additional details and evidence may emerge as the investigation unfolds, shedding more light on the events at Mall Circle on October 8.

As the legal proceedings continue, the community and the victims eagerly await the resolution of this case. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of law enforcement officers’ swift and effective response when confronted with criminal activity. The decisive actions of the officers in this case led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of stolen property, demonstrating the dedication of the local police force to maintain public safety.

