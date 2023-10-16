LOS ANGELES, October 16, 2023 – In a momentous decision, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially confirmed the addition of five sports to the upcoming Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) program. The 141st Session of the IOC voted to include baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash, presenting a diverse array of athletic disciplines that are set to captivate both local and global audiences.

The LA28 Organizing Committee proposed these five sports, and their inclusion was thoroughly reviewed and endorsed by the IOC’s Olympic Programme Commission (OPC) and Executive Board (EB). The introduction of these sports reflects a tribute to American sports culture while expanding the global reach of the Olympic Movement.

The LA28 Games will witness the return of baseball/softball, cricket, and lacrosse to the Olympic stage, while flag football and squash will make their Olympic debut.

Baseball and softball have been featured in several past Olympic Games, with their most recent appearance at Tokyo 2020.

Cricket graced the Olympic program in Paris back in 1900.

Lacrosse was part of the Games in St. Louis 1904 and London in 1908.

Flag football and squash will be introduced to the Olympic arena for the first time in LA28.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed his enthusiasm for the selection, stating, “The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique.”

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman echoed the sentiment: “We are excited to embark on game-changing collaborations with major professional leagues that will unlock massive opportunities to amplify the Olympic and Paralympic story and captivate new audiences.”

The process of selecting these sports was rigorous and meticulously analyzed, adhering to specific evaluation criteria, including gender equality and utilizing existing facilities. It involved input from various sports communities in the United States and worldwide and the incorporation of some of the most popular sports in the United States and globally.

In addition to the five new sports, the IOC Session addressed the status of modern pentathlon and weightlifting, which were not initially part of the LA28 sports program.

Modern Pentathlon is set to join the LA28 program after the IOC endorsed the replacement of horse riding with obstacle racing and acknowledged the work carried out by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) to reduce costs and complexity. The continued implementation of governance and modernization within UIPM is deemed essential.

Weightlifting’s inclusion in LA28 was accepted following the decision of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to delegate its anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency (ITA) and its sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) until at least the end of 2028. The IOC will closely monitor anti-doping programs for the Paris 2024 Olympic qualification and Olympic competition and the governance and cultural changes adopted by the IWF.

Regarding the inclusion of boxing in the LA28 program, the IOC’s decision to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA) means that any decision about boxing’s participation has been deferred. The IOC Executive Board approved the discipline program on October 13, 2023, with the finalization of events and athlete quotas expected after Paris 2024.

The Olympic Programme Commission will work on ensuring that the athlete quotas for the Olympic Games LA28 remain reasonable and within the overall quota set during Tokyo 2020.

With the addition of these exciting new sports and the calculated modifications to the program, the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 promises to be a unique and extraordinary celebration of sport, drawing together athletes and fans worldwide.

