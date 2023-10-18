Charles County, Maryland – In a series of alarming incidents, several schools in Charles County, Maryland, have experienced disruptions and threats, resulting in investigations and potential consequences for the students involved. The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services is working alongside school administrators and resource officers to address these issues in accordance with the law.

John Hanson Middle School Assault Investigation

On October 11, an altercation between students unfolded within John Hanson Middle School, leading to a shocking revelation. School administrators and the school resource officer (SRO) intervened to separate the students involved. Subsequently, the SRO launched an investigation that unveiled a distressing development: a student had been sexually assaulted during the disturbance.

This unsettling revelation prompted immediate action. On October 13, the SRO identified the students responsible for the assault. However, in adherence to Maryland law, two students involved cannot be charged due to their age. In response to these events, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was promptly notified, and the students are now facing disciplinary repercussions from the Charles County Public Schools.

The investigation into this incident remains active, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499 to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

Threat at Piccowaxen Middle School

On October 16, during school dismissal at Piccowaxen Middle School, a student made a disturbing threat, stating an intent to “blow up the school.” School administrators were alerted to this threat, and a school resource officer (SRO) promptly initiated an investigation.

The SRO contacted the student’s family and promptly notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. An active investigation is underway to ascertain the seriousness of the threat and its potential consequences. Authorities seek additional information from the public, and anyone with relevant details is encouraged to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.

Violence at St. Charles High School and Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

October 16 saw a disturbing episode when two students from St. Charles High School targeted a student exiting Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. The victims received immediate medical attention from the school nurse for their injuries. Shockingly, shortly afterward, the student initially assaulted, along with three classmates, retaliated by assaulting another student in the gymnasium of the school.

All students involved in these violent acts were separated, and the school resource officer initiated an investigation. Pending charges and disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools are expected for the students responsible. Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information to step forward and assist in the ongoing inquiry by contacting Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.

Altercation at St. Charles High School

Another disturbing incident unfolded at St. Charles High School on October 17, at approximately 11:37 a.m., when seven students became embroiled in an altercation. School staff promptly separated the students, and the school resource officer investigated the incident. At least one student sustained injuries and received necessary treatment.

The students involved in the altercation now face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools, with charges pending as the investigation continues. Anyone with vital information about this incident is encouraged to contact Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

These events have left the community in Charles County concerned, as school authorities and law enforcement agencies work diligently to address the disturbances and threats within the educational institutions. The investigations continue, emphasizing the importance of maintaining safety within the school environment and holding those responsible for their actions.

