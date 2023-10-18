LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is taking its annual STEM Festival to a whole new level in 2023, embracing the world of STEAM. The Eighth Annual Maryland STEM Festival, hosted by St. Mary’s County, is gearing up to offer a fusion of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) activities that promise to inspire students and parents alike.

With the theme “STEMertainment” at the forefront, this year’s event is set to be an engaging experience for enthusiasts of all ages. The festival will play host to an array of hands-on activities, interactive programs, and diverse organizations, bringing together the realms of science and art.

Scheduled to take place at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the 2023 SMCPS STEAM Festival aims to captivate minds and ignite a passion for STEAM disciplines. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and, notably, admission is free and open to the public, ensuring accessibility to all.

SMCPS has organized an impressive lineup of exhibitors from both local and state agencies. Among the prominent participants are Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Biochemistry Department, University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Calvert K-9 Search and Rescue. The diversity of these exhibitors reflects the wide-ranging facets of the STEAM world, allowing attendees to explore the multifaceted nature of these fields.

One highlight of this year’s festival is the inclusion of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, which will not only be on display but will also land at the fairgrounds, offering families an up-close and personal look at this remarkable aircraft. This unique addition is expected to be a major draw, offering a real-world glimpse into the intersection of technology and aviation.

The event will provide students with the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning through a variety of demonstrations. Attendees can dive into the world of robotics, programming, and other captivating aspects of STEAM. This educational approach is designed to nurture curiosity and inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.

For families planning to attend, there will be food and beverages available for purchase, ensuring a full day of exploration and enjoyment. The festival promises something for everyone, regardless of age or background, making it a must-visit event for anyone interested in the fascinating world of STEAM.

For those seeking more information about the Maryland STEM Festival, please visit their official website at marylandstemfestival.org. If you have specific questions about the SMCPS STEAM Festival, be sure to explore this link for detailed information.

In its quest to inspire, educate, and entertain, the 2023 SMCPS STEAM Festival marks a significant step towards the convergence of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, encouraging a well-rounded and inclusive approach to learning and exploration. This event is a testament to the commitment of St. Mary’s County Public Schools to foster a passion for STEAM education in students, and it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the wonders of the STEAM world. Don’t miss out on this exceptional event, as it promises to be a day filled with discovery and inspiration.

