PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 18, 2023 – October marks the Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Calvert County, a time to shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence and its profound impact on individuals and communities. The Calvert County Commission for Women is leading the charge in raising awareness about this critical problem.

Domestic violence, often referred to as intimate partner violence, encompasses a wide range of abusive behaviors aimed at control, including physical, sexual, emotional, economic, and psychological actions or threats. This menace does not discriminate, affecting individuals across all races, ages, religions, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Shockingly, statistics reveal that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have endured severe physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. In Maryland, 34% of women and 29% of men have fallen victim to intimate partner violence.

The grim reality is emphasized by the harrowing data from 2021 provided by the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence: 58 Marylanders lost their lives due to domestic violence. Among them, 37 were intimate partner victims in abusive relationships, 13 were abusive partners, and five were innocent bystanders, including two minor children. While Calvert County was not directly affected by these tragedies, the reverberations of such loss are deeply felt throughout the community. Approximately 47 children under the age of 18 were left without one or both of their parents due to intimate partner violence in 2021, and thousands more have witnessed domestic violence in their homes.

Kathryn Marsh, Chair of the Commission for Women, acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, “The question many ask, ‘Why don’t victims just leave?’ is not easily answered. The reasons are complex, encompassing everything from fear of increased violence, emotional and economic dependency, to concerns over children and immigration status. Leaving is perilous; it’s a time when victims are most vulnerable. As a community, we have an opportunity to openly provide support and resources that will help people take steps toward a safe and healthier future.”

Calvert County has a sanctuary for abused women and children called Safe Harbor, offering them a place of refuge to rebuild their lives in a nurturing environment.

To support Safe Harbor, the community is invited to participate in a donation drive on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8-10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 25 Church St. in Prince Frederick.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to join the Calvert County Commission for Women and the Center for Change in the “Go Purple” initiative, running through Saturday, Oct. 21. This campaign raises awareness about domestic violence by illuminating homes and businesses with purple interior or exterior lights. Additionally, the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, the Prince Frederick Firehouse, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be lit in purple all week.

For those seeking to empower themselves or others, the Commission for Women’s Clothes Closet will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick, offering free clothing to those in need.

For a comprehensive list of events, resources, and additional information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/DomesticViolence.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is dedicated to improving opportunities for women and girls by promoting their education and employment, advocating for their rights, addressing local women’s issues, and recognizing outstanding women and girls in the community. To learn more, visit www.Calvert-Women.org.

