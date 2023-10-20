St. Mary’s County, Maryland – With just one week left until the highly anticipated 2023 Fall Harvest Fundraiser, Feed St. Mary’s (FSM) is sending out a resounding call to the community: “Do you have enough tickets?” The countdown has begun, and the organization invites all those who haven’t secured their spots to join them for a night of purposeful giving.

In its ongoing commitment to ensure future sustainability and combat food insecurity, Feed St. Mary’s is set to host the 2023 Fall Harvest Fundraiser on Friday, October 27, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Fellowship Hall. Under the theme “Nourishing Body-Nourishing Spirit,” this event promises an enchanting evening filled with dinner, entertainment, and captivating storytelling.

Tickets for the fundraiser are priced at $65.00 per individual and can be conveniently purchased online or through local food pantries. FSM recognizes local pantries’ vital role in this endeavor, emphasizing their involvement in ticket distribution.

Feed St. Mary’s also invites sponsors to join their noble cause, offering four distinct levels of sponsorship, each contributing to the event’s success and FSM’s ongoing efforts to combat food insecurity in the community.

Sponsorship Levels:

Platinum Sponsor: $5,000.00

Gold Sponsor: $1,000.00

Silver Sponsor: $500.00

Bronze Sponsor: $100.00

Platinum sponsors will receive a generous package, including sixteen free tickets and prominent recognition at the Harvest event and on the FSM website. Additionally, sponsors who pledge their support before October 20, 2023, will be featured on the video display throughout the Fundraiser. Gold Sponsors, showing their commitment, will receive two free tickets as a token of appreciation.

Feed St. Mary’s has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their continuous support, which has been instrumental in addressing the pervasive issue of food insecurity in St. Mary’s County. The organization looks forward to the community’s enthusiastic response and hopes for solid attendance at The Harvest event.

For those willing to contribute to FSM’s mission, sponsorships can be conveniently funded online. Tickets, meanwhile, can be purchased through the organization’s website. Alternatively, checks for donations or ticket purchases may be sent by mail to the following address: P. O. Box 212, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Feed St. Mary’s is a critical partner in the fight against food insecurity in St. Mary’s County, and their mission goes beyond nourishing the body; it strives to nourish the spirit and provide hope to those in need. More information about FSM and its commendable efforts can be found on their website.

As the 2023 FSM Harvest Fundraiser draws near, the St. Mary’s County community is encouraged to secure their tickets, consider sponsorship opportunities, and join in the collective effort to combat food insecurity and create a brighter future for all. Your participation can make a significant impact on the lives of those facing hunger in the local area.

