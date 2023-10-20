WALDORF, MD – Chaos unfolded at two Charles County schools on October 19 and 18, as multiple fights broke out within Henry Lackey High School and a troubling knife incident occurred at Milton Somers Middle School. Law enforcement authorities have responded promptly to both incidents, launching investigations and ensuring the safety of students.

On October 19, at approximately 11:47 a.m., a series of fights erupted inside Henry Lackey High School, prompting swift responses from multiple patrol and school resource officers. As a result, the school resource officer initiated an investigation into the altercations. It remains unclear whether these fights are interrelated. Students involved may potentially face both criminal charges and school-related consequences. Law enforcement officials have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Corporal Smith at 301-609-3282, extension 0513. The investigation into these clashes is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge.

The following day, on October 18, at 2:39 p.m., a concerning incident unfolded at Milton Somers Middle School. A student riding the school bus was confronted by another student brandishing a knife, who demanded money from the victim. Fortunately, the targeted student responded by stating they had no money, prompting the student with the knife to put it away. A school resource officer immediately initiated an investigation and identified the student responsible for the knife incident.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

In a shocking development, the student carrying the knife was located on the school premises the next day and was found still in possession of the weapon. Consequently, on a Juvenile Offense Report, the student was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a weapon on school grounds. They were released to a parent, with the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services being duly notified. Law enforcement authorities seek any additional information about this incident and encourage individuals to contact PFC Duley at 301-609-3282, extension 0494.

These incidents have raised concerns within the Charles County community, as school safety remains paramount. With investigations underway and authorities actively addressing the situation, parents, students, and community members are eagerly awaiting further developments.

