In a proactive move towards engaging the community and fostering transparency, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., held the “State of the Schools” event on October 12, 2023. The event served as a platform for Superintendent Navarro to discuss the current state of the school system and how it aligns with the three central pillars of the CCPS Strategic Plan.

The Three Key Focus Areas of the CCPS Strategic Plan

At the heart of the CCPS Strategic Plan are three priority areas:

Student Learning and Achievement Access and Opportunities Culture and Climate

Each of these priority areas comprises well-defined goals and strategies, complete with measurement metrics designed to monitor progress effectively. This data-driven approach ensures that the school system can assess and adjust its strategies to meet the evolving needs of the students and the community.

Access to the Presentation and Video

The CCPS team has made both the presentation and a video of the event available to the public on their website, https://www.ccboe.com/about/superintendent/state-of-the-schools-2023. This accessible resource allows parents and community members who couldn’t attend the event in person to stay informed about the current status and future directions of Charles County’s public schools.

Engaging the Community: Breakout Sessions and School Improvement Plans

After Superintendent Navarro’s insightful presentation, event attendees had the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions. During these sessions, staff members from each CCPS school discussed their school improvement plans and how these plans connect to the overarching CCPS Strategic Plan. These sessions provided a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas and insights between school staff and the community.

Furthermore, presentations detailing individual school improvement plans are readily available on school websites, conveniently located in the Announcements section. This approach ensures that parents and stakeholders have easy access to the specific plans for their child’s school.

Parents are encouraged to review these plans and complete a brief survey included at the end of the presentation. Feedback from parents and community members is crucial for evaluating and refining the strategies outlined in the CCPS Strategic Plan. If any questions arise concerning the school-level plans, parents are advised to reach out to administrators at the individual school for clarification.

Transparency Through Annual Updates

The CCPS Strategic Plan is not static; it is a dynamic, evolving document. The school system updates it annually with relevant data and measurement metrics. To access the Strategic Plan in its entirety and to view data related to measurement metrics, you can visit the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/academics/strategic-plan-data-dashboard. This provides a comprehensive overview of the ongoing efforts and achievements in the Charles County public school system.

In summary, the “State of the Schools” event hosted by Superintendent Maria V. Navarro serves as a vital means of keeping the community informed about the direction and progress of Charles County Public Schools. With a clear focus on the three priority areas of the CCPS Strategic Plan, transparency through accessible resources, and ongoing community engagement, the school system is poised to meet the educational needs of the students while fostering a positive environment for learning and growth.

For more information, visit the CCPS website and stay engaged in the ongoing dialogue about the future of Charles County’s public schools.

