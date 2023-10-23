PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Hispanic Engagement Action Team (HEAT) at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) recently organized a hybrid event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event, which took place on Thursday, October 12, featured guest speaker Eliezer Sanchez, the Branch Head of NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Support Equipment Test and Evaluation branch.

Sanchez, who has been serving in this role at NAWCAD Lakehurst since 2021, also holds the position of a contracting officer’s representative for a contractor support services contract. In addition to his work, he has been an adjunct faculty professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus since 2016. Hispanic Heritage Month event guest speaker Eliezer Sanchez, NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Support Equipment Test and Evaluation branch head

During his address at the event, Sanchez shared his personal journey, emphasizing the importance of character over heritage. He spoke about his early childhood in Puerto Rico, where he lived until the age of five, before moving to Chicago due to his parents’ divorce. This challenging upbringing led to feelings of rage and anger, which resulted in frequent confrontations at school.

Sanchez recounted a turning point in his life when, at the age of 11, he began attending church with his mother. His religious involvement continued as he attended a Bible institute for three years while in a vocational high school.

Education’s significance became evident during the first semester of high school when Sanchez heard ten transformative words in a speech: “If it is to be, it is up to me.” These words ignited his determination to excel academically. Despite initial struggles with college-level courses, especially in chemistry, he persevered and earned his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana. It took him five years to complete his degree, teaching him valuable lessons in determination and humility.

Sanchez also shared insights into Hispanic culture, which he learned through his involvement in a Spanish-speaking church. He described Hispanic culture as hospitable, emphasizing the importance of family, social gatherings, and food. He highlighted their strong disciplinarian values and the balance between instilling fear and showing love.

The support of his family played a significant role in his success. Sanchez expressed his gratitude to his wife, who managed the responsibilities of raising their four children while he pursued a master’s degree in systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Sanchez imparted advice he gave to his struggling son: “Give yourself four years of hard work for 40 years of return on investment.” He emphasized that it’s not how one starts but how they finish that truly matters.

The event concluded with a question and answer session with Sanchez, followed by a Latin dance lesson led by Lisa Heuser, NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Engineer and Integration Division lead.

The event was conducted in-person at two locations: Patuxent River, Maryland, and Lakehurst, New Jersey, while also being live-streamed for the broader NAVAIR workforce. A recording of the event can be accessed [here](insert link). The event served as an inspiring celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and the values of character, determination, and family support.

