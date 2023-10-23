Dion Tevon McBeth, 25, from Upper Marlboro Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Officce

WALDORF, MD – In a swift and decisive response, a patrol officer in Waldorf successfully apprehended a suspect following a high-stakes chase on Western Parkway on October 16. The incident began when a vigilant vehicle owner, who had earlier reported their car stolen, spotted their missing vehicle in the vicinity.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., the vehicle owner dialed 9-1-1 to report the sighting, prompting a prompt response from a patrol officer. The officer quickly located the reported stolen vehicle, leading to a subsequent traffic stop. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the driver of the stolen car chose to flee from the scene.

During the ensuing chase, the suspect struck a curb and daringly leaped from the moving vehicle, which continued to roll forward, eventually coming to a halt after colliding with another curb. Miraculously, no injuries were reported as a result of this daring escape.

Undeterred by the suspect’s daring actions, the officer pursued the individual on foot, eventually cornering him in a wooded area. At this point, the officer made a startling discovery – the suspect had a firearm.

With the suspect wielding a potentially deadly weapon, the officer immediately ordered the suspect to halt. However, the suspect, later identified as Dion Tevon McBeth, 25, from Upper Marlboro, defiantly refused to comply with the officer’s commands.

Faced with a potentially life-threatening situation, the officer acted judiciously, utilizing a Taser to incapacitate the suspect. This tactical response proved effective, allowing the officer to apprehend the suspect and ensure the community’s safety.

A subsequent check revealed that McBeth was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction for violent crimes. Following Agency policy after deploying a Taser, McBeth was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Following a thorough check, he was released from medical care.

McBeth’s legal troubles were far from over, as he was subsequently transported to the Charles County Detention Center. There, he faced several charges, including motor vehicle theft, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, among other related charges.

McBeth is currently being held without bond as he awaits further legal proceedings, which could have severe consequences given the gravity of the charges against him. The investigating officer in this case is Officer Gordon, who will continue to gather evidence and information pertinent to this incident.

This incident serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of law enforcement in Waldorf, who swiftly responded to a dangerous situation and ensured the safety of the community and the suspect. The successful resolution of this case highlights the importance of effective policing and the commitment of officers to uphold the law and protect their communities.

