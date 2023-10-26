Calvert County, MD – To shape the future of education in Calvert County, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has launched a district-wide survey that invites input from employees, parents, students, and community members. The survey, a key component of the ongoing strategic planning process, is open to all residents and stakeholders.

To foster collaboration and unity within the community, CCPS actively encourages participation from diverse stakeholders, including employees, parents, students, and community members without students in the district. This initiative aims to construct a comprehensive, shared vision for the school system.

Dr. Andraé Townsel, Superintendent of CCPS, emphasized the significance of this collective effort, stating, “Effective schools are the result of collaboration and commitment from our entire community. We must hear from all our stakeholders across the County as we develop our next strategic plan. I encourage our community to take advantage of this opportunity to help guide the future direction of our schools.”

The survey is accessible to the public via links provided on the District and School websites. It will remain open until November 5, 2023, giving Calvert County residents ample time to participate. All responses will be confidential, with participants directed to a third-party website to maintain anonymity.

Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA), an independent research firm with over 35 years of experience working with educational organizations nationwide, has been entrusted with conducting the online survey. They will meticulously analyze the responses and compile a Strategic Plan report. This report will be presented to the CCPS community in early 2024, offering valuable insights and recommendations for shaping the future of Calvert County’s education system.

The importance of involving the entire community in decision-making cannot be overstated. By soliciting feedback from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, CCPS aims to create a strategic plan that aligns with the shared values and aspirations of the community. This inclusive approach is crucial for building a robust school system’s development and improvement framework.

The survey addresses various topics, seeking opinions on perceptions of the current state of schools and visions for the future. By doing so, CCPS aims to comprehensively understand what matters most to the community and what changes are desired in the educational landscape.

Calvert County residents are encouraged to actively participate in this survey, as their voices and perspectives will be instrumental in shaping the future of the county’s schools. This endeavor underscores the commitment of CCPS to inclusive and collaborative decision-making that will benefit students and the community as a whole.

To contribute to the future of education in Calvert County, access the Strategic Plan Survey on the CCPS District and School websites before the November 5, 2023 deadline. Your input matters and it will play a pivotal role in charting the course for the county’s educational institutions.

