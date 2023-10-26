Charles County, MD – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is gearing up to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2024 with a series of graduation ceremonies set to take place at the Regency Furniture Stadium this spring. The ceremonies, scheduled from May 28 to May 31, are collaborative between CCPS, Regency Furniture Stadium, and the Charles County Government.

In keeping with tradition, high school principals and CCPS officials will continually update parents and students with the latest information regarding the graduation ceremonies throughout the school year. This partnership ensures that the graduation process will run smoothly and provide a memorable experience for the students.

An integral part of the graduation festivities is “Project Graduation,” a substance-free celebration that will be held on the night of each school’s graduation. This event, taking place from 8 p.m. to midnight, will be hosted at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. Each graduate will have the opportunity to bring one guest to the celebrations.

The graduation schedule for the Class of 2024 is as follows:

Tuesday, May 28: St. Charles High School at 9 a.m.

St. Charles High School at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28: Thomas Stone High School at 1 p.m.

Thomas Stone High School at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29: La Plata High School at 9 a.m.

La Plata High School at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29: Westlake High School at 1 p.m.

Westlake High School at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30: Henry E. Lackey High School at 9 a.m.

Henry E. Lackey High School at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30: Maurice J. McDonough High School at 1 p.m.

Maurice J. McDonough High School at 1 p.m. Friday, May 31: North Point High School at 9 a.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium at 11765 St Linus Drive in Waldorf will be the backdrop for these momentous occasions. Each graduate will be allocated a specific number of tickets to their graduation ceremony. CCPS will provide additional details and information about the 2024 graduation ceremonies as the school year progresses.

The decision to host the graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium ensures a grand and memorable experience for the Class of 2024. It prioritizes the safety and well-being of all participants. It demonstrates the commitment of Charles County Public Schools to provide an excellent and memorable graduation experience for its students.

As this event unfolds, CCPS remains dedicated to informing parents and students throughout the school year. Collaborating with Regency Furniture Stadium and the Charles County Government guarantees a smooth and organized graduation process. Additionally, Project Graduation, a substance-free celebration, promises to create lasting memories for the graduating seniors and their one guest.

The entire Charles County community eagerly awaits the upcoming graduation ceremonies, and the school year ahead will bring more updates and exciting details for the Class of 2024. Graduates and their families can anticipate a safe, memorable, and joyful celebration of their achievements.

For more information about the Class of 2024 graduation ceremonies, stay tuned for updates from CCPS throughout the school year.

