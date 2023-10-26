WALDORF, MD – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is gearing up for two important events this November to engage parents, families, and community members in discussions on child online safety and career and technical education. Charmaine Thompson, Chief of Instructional Technology for CCPS, is set to lead a “Chat with the Chief” virtual event on Wednesday, November 8, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This virtual chat promises to provide valuable insights into online child safety, managing cell phone usage, and screen time safety. Thompson brings a wealth of experience to the table, having worked with prominent organizations such as the U.S. Department of Labor, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Department of Defense Media Activity, and the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

Thompson’s journey in education and technology started in 2001 as a computer science teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools. She later transitioned to the position of Director of Academic Technology at Sidwell Friends Middle School in Washington, D.C.

To participate in this informative virtual event, interested individuals can register via the Webex event page, with the session providing valuable insights into ensuring children’s online safety in an ever-connected world.

Community Engagement Continues with Career and Technical Education Town Hall

Preceding the “Chat with the Chief” event, the Board of Education of Charles County will host a Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7, beginning at 7 p.m. This in-person event will occur at North Point High School’s cafeteria, allowing community members to ask questions and comment on education topics.

The overarching theme for this Town Hall is career and technical education (CTE). To kick things off, CCPS staff will provide an overview of CTE, setting the stage for a dialogue encompassing various education-related issues. Attendees are encouraged to limit their remarks to 2-3 minutes to allow for more active participation from the community.

Individuals interested in speaking at the Town Hall can register on-site at the event, where a sign-up sheet will be available outside the school cafeteria. Depending on the number of registrations received, sign-ups may close after 7:30 p.m. to ensure as many attendees as possible have the chance to speak. Speakers will be called in the order of their assigned numbers.

For those who prefer to submit their questions, comments, or topics in advance, an electronic form is accessible on the CCPS website. This allows staff to research and provide well-informed responses during the event. The form will be open for submissions until 5 p.m. on November 1.

The Town Hall’s format includes a presentation by CCPS staff at the start, followed by attendees’ questions, answers, and comments. Board members and staff will also respond to submissions shared in advance. It is essential that all questions, comments, and ideas pertain to education-related topics and that speakers identify themselves. Topics such as personnel matters, pending appeals, or comments about individual CCPS staff members’ actions or private lives are inappropriate.

The event will be held at North Point High School at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Attendees are advised to park in the designated parking areas next to the school’s main entrance or the bus parking lot. The Town Hall will take place in the school’s cafeteria at the opposite end of the gymnasium.

Any questions or concerns about the Town Hall can be directed to boardmail@ccboe.com.

Both events demonstrate CCPS’s commitment to fostering open dialogues with the community and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for students in Charles County. Parents, families, and community members are encouraged to participate and voice their voices.

