LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a heartwarming display of community collaboration, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), in partnership with several local organizations, is set to host a Public Mural Painting Day at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park. This creative and community-focused event invites residents of all ages and skill levels to come together on November 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. to participate in the painting of a vibrant mural adorning the Health Hub.

The event is made possible through the joint efforts of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, and PNC Bank. This endeavor aims to create a captivating mural on the exterior of the Health Hub building, offering a visually pleasing addition to the local landscape.

Notably, all necessary painting supplies will be provided, ensuring community members can participate without barriers. Additionally, the day promises a host of attractions, including community resources, a visit from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, and activities tailored for children, making it an engaging and inclusive experience for all attendees.

Dr. Meena Brewster, the St. Mary’s County Health Officer, expressed her enthusiasm for this community-building initiative, stating, “Painting murals together is such a wonderful way for our community to welcome the Hub and recognize the importance of its associated services. This initiative reflects the spirit of partnership that has made the Hub possible. We thank our community partners for this fun activity supporting health and wellness.”

The St. Mary’s County Health Hub, which will be the canvas for this mural, plays a vital role in the local community, offering various health-related programs and services. Community members interested in learning more about the hub’s offerings can visit the official website at smchd.org/hub.

As a precaution against inclement weather, organizers have arranged rain dates on November 5 or 12. If these alternative dates become necessary, SMCHD’s social media channels will be the primary platform for updates and information.

This Public Mural Painting Day is a remarkable testament to the power of community collaboration and the commitment to making health and wellness accessible to all. Residents of St. Mary’s County are encouraged to mark their calendars for this event, as it promises to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Health Hub and strengthen the bonds that hold this community together.

