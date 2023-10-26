Annapolis, Maryland – October 25, 2023 – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially opened its online tree seedling catalog for orders, providing various options for property owners looking to enhance their landscapes. This year’s catalog features over 55 tree species, including the highly-anticipated return of Wye Oak seedlings. These offerings are available from the John S. Ayton State Forest Tree Nursery, and orders can be placed via the Department of Natural Resources’ online store.

The tree seedling catalog for spring 2024 includes a diverse selection of species some new additions compared to the previous year. Among these choices, the Wye Oak seedlings are returning, marking their first appearance since 2018. These special seedlings have been grown from clones of Maryland’s historic Wye Oak, offering an exceptional opportunity for Maryland residents to cultivate a piece of the state’s heritage.

Property owners keen on enriching their surroundings with tree plantings can explore the catalog for various options. In addition to the online platform, individuals can contact their local Maryland Forest Service office for valuable information regarding site conditions, species recommendations, and potential financial incentives that may apply to their tree-planting initiatives.

Orders for regular seedlings and the sought-after Wye Oak seedlings will be delivered via UPS in March or April 2024, with delivery schedules varying based on the recipient’s location. This service ensures that seedlings will arrive right at the recipient’s doorstep.

The return of Wye Oak seedlings to the catalog is bound to be a significant attraction for Maryland residents. The Wye Oak, once standing as Maryland’s most iconic tree, succumbed to nature’s forces in 2002. Its legacy, however, endures through the efforts of the Department of Natural Resources, which has preserved and propagated its genetic heritage.

The online catalog simplifies the ordering process and opens up many choices for property owners to explore. With over 55 species, residents can make informed selections that align with their landscape and environmental goals. This diverse tree species includes deciduous and coniferous trees, catering to various preferences and local conditions.

Property owners interested in placing orders are encouraged to visit the Department of Natural Resources online store to browse the catalog and place their orders securely. With the convenience of UPS delivery, these tree seedlings are easily accessible to residents across the state.

In addition to online ordering, the Maryland Forest Service offices are ready to assist individuals in making well-informed decisions about which tree species best suit their properties. They can also provide essential information on site conditions and potential financial incentives that may be available to support tree-planting efforts.

As we move closer to spring 2024, the availability of these tree seedlings, including the iconic Wye Oak offerings, presents a unique opportunity for Maryland residents to contribute to their local environment while embracing a piece of the state’s history. Whether for landscaping, conservation, or any other purpose, the Department of Natural Resources is ready to facilitate this green initiative.

