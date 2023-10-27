La Plata, MD – In a collaborative effort, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit are hosting an in-person Tech Talk for parents. The event is scheduled for December 4th, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Milton M. Somers Middle School, located at 300 Willow Lane in La Plata.

The primary objective of this educational session is to equip parents with the necessary knowledge and tools to ensure their children’s online safety. With the prevalence of technology in the lives of today’s youth, this session addresses critical issues and challenges. It is important to note that due to the mature content to be discussed, this event is not suitable for children.

During the Tech Talk, parents will have the opportunity to delve into various aspects of online safety, gaining insights into common cybercrimes targeting children, understanding the reasons behind children seeking adult content online, recognizing the presence of online predators in apps and games designed for children, identifying signs of online grooming, and learning how to manage resources on smart devices.

Online safety has become an increasingly vital concern for parents as the digital landscape continues to evolve. The Tech Talk is expected to shed light on the following key issues:

Common Cybercrimes Against Children: Parents will receive information about the prevalent cybercrimes that target children. Understanding the nature of these crimes is a crucial step in preventing them.

Exploring Children’s Attraction to Adult Content: The session will provide insight into the reasons why children may seek out adult content online. Understanding these motivations can help parents address these issues effectively.

Online Predators in Apps and Games: In an era where children engage with technology from a young age, the presence of online predators in apps and games designed for them is a growing concern. This Tech Talk will equip parents with the knowledge to recognize and combat this threat.

Signs of Online Grooming: Online grooming is a serious issue, and parents need to be aware of the signs that may indicate their child is being targeted. Learning to recognize these signs is a crucial step in preventing online exploitation.

Managing Smart Devices: The session will also cover practical aspects of online safety, including how parents can manage and control resources on smart devices. This includes setting up parental controls and monitoring children’s online activities.

For parents interested in attending this informative event, registration is required. To secure your spot at the Tech Talk, please visit https://tinyurl.com/SomersTechTalk.

The Milton M. Somers Middle School, located at 300 Willow Lane in La Plata, will serve as the venue for this vital discussion.

Online safety for children is a top priority for both Charles County Public Schools and the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit. By offering this Tech Talk for parents, they aim to provide valuable insights and tools to help protect the youth from the dangers of the online world. This collaborative effort reflects the growing need to address online safety comprehensively and proactively.

