This post was entirely made from AI. The Southern Maryland Chronicle is experimenting with AI technology and how it can enhance our news gathering. As always, transparency is something we take seriously and we will have an article coming out next week about how we are using this technology.- David M. Higgins II, Editor/Publsiher

WALDORF, MD – In an unfortunate incident on October 26, chaos ensued at Milton Somers Middle School as two students engaged in a disorderly altercation within the school’s cafeteria. The incident, which took place at 12:12 p.m., left one of the students with injuries to the face, subsequently requiring treatment by a school nurse. The authorities have swung into action, with the school resource officer initiating a comprehensive investigation, and pending charges for those involved. Furthermore, Charles County Public Schools have indicated that the students will also face disciplinary consequences.

The altercation, while alarming, underscores the importance of maintaining a safe and orderly environment within educational institutions. As per school officials, both the students involved in the altercation have been identified but cannot be named due to their minor status. It is not yet clear what prompted the incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The school resource officer, in cooperation with local law enforcement, is taking the lead in determining the sequence of events that led to the altercation and the factors that may have escalated it. PFC Duley, who is overseeing the case, has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. PFC Duley can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

