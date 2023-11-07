PRINCE FREDERICK, MD—On October 20, 2023, the Society of Health and Physical Educators in Maryland, known as SHAPE Maryland, celebrated outstanding educators at their annual statewide awards ceremony and banquet dinner. The event recognized the exceptional contributions of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators to the fields of Health and Physical Education.

Awards were presented in various categories, acknowledging excellence in teaching and advocacy for student health and wellness. The honorees included:

Simon McNeely Award: Recognizing outstanding achievements in health and physical education instruction. Teachers of the Year: Honoring exemplary teaching and contributions to their personal professional growth and that of others. Friend of SHAPE Maryland: Recognizing educational or community leaders who promote, support, and advocate for health and physical education. Distinguished Advocate for Healthful Living: Commending legislators who actively promote, support, and advocate for health and physical education.

Brittany Aley Dustin Jackson Caitlin Fregelette Dr. Susan Johnson

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the 2023 Maryland High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year award to Ms. Caitlin Fregelette, a teacher at Calvert High School. Mrs. Fregelette, who was also the 2020 Calvert County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and a finalist for the 2020 Maryland Teacher of the Year, received this prestigious honor in recognition of her work as a positive role model for personal health and fitness, her promotion of an enjoyment of physical activity and sportsmanship, and her deep understanding of students’ needs. She was lauded for her innovative learning experiences and balanced curriculum, as well as her personal commitment to professional growth.

Moreover, Mrs. Fregelette has been a prominent presenter at various local, state, and national conventions, including the SHAPE Maryland and the Maryland Rural Health Association Conference on Achieving Rural Health Equity, where she shared her expertise and experiences with the wider educational community.

Dr. Susan Johnson, Chief Academic Officer, was recognized as a Distinguished Friend of SHAPE Maryland. She was celebrated for her significant contributions to health, physical education, recreation, and athletics through her leadership, advocacy, and support. Dr. Johnson’s commitment to professional development, program expansion, and the holistic development of students has been unwavering. Throughout her roles as teacher, assistant principal, principal, and director, she has consistently championed quality instruction, equipment, facilities, and teachers.

Ms. Brittany Aley, a former CCPS student and current Health and PE teacher at Northern High School, was awarded the Simon McNeely Award for her outstanding, innovative, and passionate approach to health and physical education. Ms. Aley’s active involvement in CCPS curriculum writing, professional development, and professional growth has made her a standout in the field.

Another recipient of the Simon McNeely Award was Mr. Dustin Jackson, who transitioned from being an adapted PE teacher to a physical education teaching position at Calvert Elementary School (CES) and St. Leonard Elementary School (SLES). In his first year at CES, he was named the 2023 CES Teacher of the Year. Mr. Jackson has also played a crucial role in conducting professional development training sessions for CCPS physical education staff, focusing on adapting instruction to meet the diverse needs of all students.

SHAPE Executive Director Brian Griffith expressed his appreciation for the award winners, noting, “These award winners exemplify an unwavering commitment to advancing the fields of Health and Physical Education. Through their dedication, passion, and transformative impact, they have left an indelible mark on the community.”

SHAPE Maryland is a professional organization committed to promoting health and physical education in Maryland. They offer advocacy, resources, and professional development opportunities for current and future PreK-12 health and physical educators. For more information about SHAPE Maryland, please visit www.shapemd.org. These educators’ dedication and contributions continue to inspire and make a significant impact in the field of health and physical education.

