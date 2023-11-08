NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, Md. – The United States Navy has reached a significant milestone by declaring Early Operational Capability (EOC) for the Small Diameter Bomb-II (SDB-II) on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in October. This achievement marks a major advancement in the Navy’s capabilities, allowing the F/A-18E/F to effectively target moving adversaries in adverse weather conditions and dynamic combat scenarios.

An F/A-18 conducts testing with the Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. Credit: U.S. Navy

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet becomes the first Navy platform to be equipped with the SDB-II, a precision-strike standoff weapon designed to engage both mobile and stationary targets. With its cutting-edge technology, the SDB-II utilizes a tri-mode seeker, combining infrared and millimeter wave radar capabilities to penetrate fog, smoke, and rain, ensuring accurate targeting in challenging environmental conditions.

Tyler Alt, the Navy SDB-II program manager, emphasized the collaborative efforts that expedited the fielding of this game-changing weapon. Alt stated, “The Navy and Air Force team, along with the test community and fleet stakeholders, worked relentlessly to expedite the fielding of this weapon. This weapon will give our warfighters a much-needed capability and provide the basis for future network-enabled weapons.”

The Navy is set to conduct two additional operational test events before achieving Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the SDB-II in 2024. This continued testing will ensure the weapon’s readiness and effectiveness in real-world combat scenarios.

One of the standout features of the SDB-II is its two-way datalink communication system, allowing for the transmission of updated target coordinates during a mission. This capability empowers both airborne and ground controllers to provide in-flight target updates, enhancing precision and adaptability in dynamic combat situations.

The Small Diameter Bomb-II program is a Joint-Interest initiative, with the Air Force leading the way. Currently, the SDB-II is operational on the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E aircraft and is planned to be integrated onto the F-16C/D and F-35 aircraft, further expanding its reach and effectiveness within the U.S. military’s air assets.

The execution of the Navy component of the SDB-II program is overseen by the Precision Strike Weapons Program Office (PMA-201). This office is responsible for providing naval aviation with advanced precision strike solutions that are capable of dominating lethal engagements in any conflict scenario, regardless of location.

With the declaration of Early Operational Capability for the Small Diameter Bomb-II on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the U.S. Navy takes a significant step forward in enhancing its operational capabilities, ensuring that its warfighters have the tools they need to effectively engage moving targets in adverse weather conditions and dynamic combat environments. This accomplishment underscores the relentless dedication of the Navy and its collaborative efforts with the Air Force and other stakeholders in advancing the nation’s defense capabilities. The Small Diameter Bomb-II’s integration into the Navy’s arsenal heralds a new era of precision and adaptability in naval aviation.

