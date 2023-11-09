Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Career and Technology Academy (CTA) students showcased their leadership prowess at the SkillsUSA Maryland Annual Fall Leadership Conference, held from November 2-3, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland. The event was a platform for 20 talented CTA students to enhance their leadership skills and receive prestigious awards.

The conference, a vital learning opportunity for these aspiring leaders, offered a range of activities and training sessions focused on various aspects of leadership. CCPS SkillsUSA Lead Advisor and CTA Interactive Media Production Teacher, Kimberly Clements, noted the significance of the event, saying, “This conference provided valuable opportunities for our students to expand and grow their leadership skills.” Nate Hawley and Charlee Lewis Hank Valentin and Jamie Pitcher FRONT ROW: Courtney Smith, Amy Ontko, Maggie Green, Kelly Parker, Katori White SECOND ROW: Destiny Wright, Alyssa Lane, Sam Hall, Lillyanna Rosa THIRD ROW: Charles Smith, Nate Hawley, Rylee Horling, Nathan Nguyen BACK ROW: Sheala Jefferson, Caleb Hood

The students actively engaged with peers from SkillsUSA chapters across Maryland, participated in leadership training sessions, and gained insights into essential skills such as teamwork, communication, developing SMART goals, and time management.

One noteworthy achievement at the conference was the recognition of first-year attendees with the esteemed SkillsUSA Statesman Award. These awards are granted to students who have demonstrated leadership skills and fulfilled the requirements of leadership training. Meanwhile, second-year attendees, having already earned the Statesman Award, were eligible for the Advanced Statesman Award, signifying their mastery of leadership training.

One of the shining stars at the event was CTA Culinary Arts Student Callie Nicholson. As a SkillsUSA Maryland state officer, she took charge of leading the “Crew Deck” workshop, where she imparted her knowledge about teamwork in the workplace. Nicholson’s ability to apply the skills learned through the program to teach others was lauded by the CCPS community.

Kimberly Clements expressed the school’s pride, stating, “We are extremely proud to share that all 20 CTA students earned a leadership award at the 2023 Fall SkillsUSA Fall Conference.”

The list of students who received the Advanced Statesman Award includes:

Maggie Green – Culinary Arts Sam Hall – Interactive Media Production Nate Hawley – Academy of Health Professions Amy Ontko – Culinary Arts Courtney Smith – Culinary Arts Hank Valentin – Welding Destiny Wright – Interactive Media Production

In addition to the Advanced Statesman Award, there were also recipients of the Statesman Award, recognizing students who had made significant progress in their leadership journey. The recipients of the Statesman Award are:

Alees Cook – Cosmetology Maliyah Graham – Cisco Networking & Cybersecurity Caleb Hood – Interactive Media Production Rylee Horling – Culinary Arts Sheala Jefferson – Culinary Arts Charlee Lewis – Cosmetology Alyssa Lane – Cisco Networking & Cybersecurity Nathan Nguyen – Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education Kelly Parker – Interactive Media Production Jamie Pitcher – Welding Lillyanna Rosa – Academy of Health Professions Charles Smith – Interactive Media Production Katori White – Interactive Media Production

SkillsUSA, an organization that advocates for skilled trades, is dedicated to empowering students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members. With nearly 400,000 members representing career and technical education students and teachers across the nation, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools, and college/postsecondary institutions, contributing to the development of future leaders in various industries.

