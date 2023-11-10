CALVERT COUNTY, MD – In a strategic move aimed at enhancing camping accessibility for residents and visitors, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has announced a significant shift in the camping offerings at Breezy Point Beach & Campground for the upcoming 2024 season.

Transition to Daily Camping Model:

Effective for the 2024 season, Breezy Point Beach & Campground will exclusively offer short-term camping, discontinuing its previous seasonal camping option. The decision follows a thorough evaluation by the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, to optimize campsite availability for a broader spectrum of camping enthusiasts.

The move to a daily camping model aims to cater to the diverse needs of Calvert County residents and visitors, providing a more flexible and accessible camping experience at Breezy Point. This strategic shift aligns with the department’s commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for outdoor enthusiasts.

Online-Only Reservations:

In tandem with this change, the campground will implement an online-only reservation system. Campers can secure their spots through the official website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BreezyPoint. The shift to online reservations streamlines the booking process, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for campers.

Under the new system, campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Notably, the waitlist option for campsite bookings will be discontinued. Campers can reserve sites for 14 days, with a mandatory one-day break between reservations. The reservation window for the 2024 season will open in February 2024, providing ample time for enthusiasts to plan their outdoor getaways.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground Overview:

Breezy Point Beach & Campground, nestled at the heart of the Chesapeake Bay and conveniently located approximately one hour from Washington, D.C., has long been a beloved attraction in Calvert County. The site, operational from May 1 to Oct. 31, offers a picturesque setting for camping enthusiasts, combining natural beauty with proximity to urban centers.

Calvert County encourages those interested in Breezy Point Beach & Campground to explore the official website or contact the department directly at 410-535-0259 for more detailed information.

This strategic realignment underscores Calvert County’s commitment to providing an enriched outdoor experience for its residents and visitors. As the 2024 camping season approaches, the community anticipates embracing the enhanced accessibility and flexibility offered by the revamped camping model at Breezy Point Beach & Campground.

