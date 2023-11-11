As fall foliage season draws to a close in Maryland, the state’s diverse landscapes have showcased a spectacular array of colors, offering residents and visitors picturesque views across its southern, eastern, central, northern, and western regions. While many areas have passed their peak, pockets of vibrant autumn beauty remain, creating scenic pathways for nature enthusiasts.

Southern Maryland and Eastern Maryland: Maryland’s Eastern Shore, home to two state forests and ten state parks, experienced its peak last week, but according to Maryland Forest Service Project Manager Andrew Amoruso, there’s still plenty of autumn beauty to relish. The parks along the water provide stunning views of the fall transition, contributing to a memorable final curtain call for the season.

Central Maryland: At the Hollofield Area of Patapsco Valley State Park in central Maryland, Park Ranger Lead Melissa Carson notes that breezy conditions have resulted in significant leaf loss. While some areas retain pops of color, the region appears to be past its peak, marking the end of a vibrant fall display.

Northern Maryland: Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area in northern Maryland has seen fluctuating temperatures, with some evenings producing a light morning frost. Seasonal Park Ranger Shin Ae Gonzalez reports that while the region is past peak, some leaves still cling to the trees, offering a picturesque scene amid the transitioning seasons.

Western Maryland: In the western part of the state, recent frost and snowfall signal the approaching winter, yet signs of autumn persist. Forester Bob Schwartz notes that even in Washington County, beeches near Ferry Hill on the C&O Canal National Historical Park continue to display striking colors. Schwartz emphasizes the beauty of oaks, particularly pin oaks and Nuttall’s oaks, showcasing a variety of fall hues.

Park Ranger Kendra Bree from Fort Frederick State Park mentions that visibility through the forests is well past peak, with oaks and sycamores being the last to shed their leaves. Forester Aaron Cook adds that beech and oak trees provide a final burst of color amidst a landscape mostly devoid of foliage.

Garrett County: In Garrett County, where conditions are well past peak, Project Forester Melissa Nash finds beauty in conifers, particularly bald cypress trees. These deciduous conifers shed their needlelike leaves in the fall, offering a unique spectacle in a county where they are not native.

As Maryland bids farewell to the fall foliage season, the Marylanders Plant Trees program encourages residents to take advantage of the best time for planting potted trees. With $25 coupons available for native trees and shrubs from participating nurseries, the program aims to promote tree planting even as the landscapes transition to winter.

