Strauss Avenue, MD – Officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team found themselves in a high-stakes situation during a routine patrol on the evening of November 9. While conducting patrols in Strauss Avenue and Blair Road, officers initiated a traffic stop that would escalate into a more significant law enforcement incident.

As revealed by subsequent investigation, the vehicle’s driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. However, the lack of a license was only the tip of the iceberg. Further examination of the vehicle and its occupants uncovered a more alarming truth – two individuals had loaded firearms.

Isaiah Jordan, 21, hailing from Bryans Road, MD Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Isaiah Jordan, 21, hailing from Bryans Road, MD, was found with a firearm tucked in his waistband. Additionally, a 17-year-old occupant of the vehicle was discovered carrying a firearm in his pocket. Both suspects were promptly taken into custody, with the 17-year-old being charged as an adult in this incident.

The charges levied against Jordan and the 17-year-old include transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm on a person, and other related offenses. The gravity of these charges emphasizes the severity of the situation and the potential threat averted by the vigilant officers.

Following their arrest, Jordan and the 17-year-old were transferred to the Charles County Detention Center, where they currently reside without the option of bond. The legal proceedings will determine the consequences they will face for their alleged involvement in this dangerous incident.

Law enforcement officials commend the swift action taken by the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, whose routine patrols uncovered a potentially hazardous situation. The incident underscores the importance of such proactive policing in maintaining community safety and preventing potentially life-threatening incidents.

The Charles County Detention Center now holds the two suspects, awaiting the legal process to unfold. The charges against them serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to keep communities safe from the potential dangers posed by those unlawfully in possession of firearms.

