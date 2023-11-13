Waldorf, MD – On November 8, law enforcement swiftly responded to reports of possible drug activity on O’Donnell Place, resulting in the arrest of 22-year-old Joshua Mykele Claiborne. Authorities discovered a loaded firearm, drugs, and paraphernalia at the scene.

In a prompt response to community concerns, officers in Waldorf, Maryland, acted swiftly on November 8 at 1:30 p.m. when they received reports of possible drug activity in the area of O’Donnell Place. The subsequent investigation led to a significant arrest and the confiscation of a loaded firearm.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered individuals suspected of involvement in the reported drug activity. During their interaction with the subjects, law enforcement officers made a critical observation—a firearm in the possession of one individual. Quick and decisive action followed, leading to the recovery of a loaded firearm along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The arrested individual, 22-year-old Joshua Mykele Claiborne, currently has no fixed address. Claiborne is now facing serious charges, including possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. He is presently in custody at the Charles County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Officer Butler is spearheading the investigation into this incident, diligently working to gather all pertinent details surrounding the arrest and the circumstances that led to the discovery of the loaded firearm and illegal substances.

Like this: Like Loading...