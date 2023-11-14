In a heartening return to his alma mater, a 2020 North Point High School graduate, Jarred Wade, revisited his former career and technical education (CTE) classroom to engage with current students. Now employed in the auto collision repair field, Wade spoke to the auto collision repair program participants, offering insights into his professional journey and the pivotal role CTE classes played in shaping his career.

Influence of CTE on Career Development: Wade, currently working at Quality Auto Body & Collision in St. Mary’s County, emphasized the profound impact of the collision repair CTE program at North Point. He highlighted how the program comprehensively covered industry essentials, fostering connections that facilitated apprenticeships and paved the way for his entry into the workforce. Wade credited the program with providing a solid foundation of knowledge crucial for success in the auto finishing and auto body repair field. North Point High School graduate Jarred Wade, left, works in the collision repair industry. He recently visited the classroom of Jeff Edwards’, right, at North Point to talk to students about his job. Credit: Charles County Public SChools Stone James, a North Point High School senior, grew up working on cars. He applied to the collision repair program at North Point to advance his knowledge of the industry. Credit: Charles County Public SChools North Point High School senior Nathaniel Hawthorne works on repairing a spot on a pickup during class. Credit: Charles County Public SChools Jeff Edwards, left, is the instructor for North Point High School’s collision repair career and technical education (CTE) program. He shows students the best practices when repairing a vehicle. Credit: Charles County Public SChools

Relevance of Certifications: Addressing questions from students about certifications, Wade stressed the importance of certifications in the industry. Drawing from his own experience, he detailed the necessity of ongoing certification acquisition, especially to achieve the prestigious I-CAR Gold ranking for a shop. Jeff Edwards, the collision repair instructor and co-owner of Quality Auto Body & Collision, underscored the significance of these certifications, noting that while they may incur costs in a professional setting, they are freely accessible within the school curriculum.

Educational Foundation and Industry Alignment: The collision repair program at North Point aligns with the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) and Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) directives. According to Stone James, a senior in the program, the curriculum provides a versatile foundation that opens doors to various opportunities within the automotive industry and beyond.

Career Insights and Realities: Wade, who expressed his lifelong fascination with cars, gave students a glimpse into his daily work routine, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the collision repair profession. He highlighted the diverse challenges, from managing many vehicles awaiting repair to interacting with tow trucks and navigating the complexities of dealing with insurance companies. Wade also highlighted the importance of social skills in the field, emphasizing the need for effective communication with customers.

Conclusion: As eighth-grade students consider their CTE program choices, Wade’s success story inspires them. The collision repair program at North Point High School stands out as a valuable gateway to a rewarding career in the automotive industry, equipping students with essential skills and knowledge. For those interested in exploring CTE opportunities, detailed information and applications can be found on the department’s webpage at www.ccboe.com.

