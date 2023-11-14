POMFRET, MD — As the holiday season approaches, students enrolled in the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) program at Maurice J. McDonough High School are not just thinking about festivities but also looking ahead to spring. In a recent free period, these students organized an assembly line to cut, transplant, add soil, water, and arrange plants that will be sold to faculty and staff later in the school year. The proceeds from this initiative will contribute to class projects and other essential needs.

The CASE program at McDonough is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of agricultural and environmental sciences. This includes classroom learning, FFA (Future Farmers of America) leadership and career development, as well as real-world experiences through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) and internships. Maurice J. McDonough High School senior Bra’dynn Wooten waters a plant during a CASE class. Daniel Howard, a Maurice J. McDonough High School senior, selects cuttings to propagate for an spring fundraiser. Christopher Baldwin, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School, helps Kelly Bryant, CASE instructor, clip plants for a fundraiser. CASE students Bra’dynn Wooten, Julie Perriello and River Padgett work in an assembly line to replant clippings for an upcoming fundraiser. Credit: Charles County Public SChools

“Without the environment, we don’t live anywhere,” emphasizes senior Chris Baldwin, underscoring the program’s significance in fostering respect and appreciation for the natural world, even for those not pursuing further studies in the field.

The CASE program follows a three-ring model, according to Kelly Bryant, a CASE teacher. The three components—Supervised Agriculture Experiences (SAE), CASE instruction, and FFA participation—offer students a holistic approach to agricultural education. SAEs, overseen by students, include projects such as composting, fertilizer impact studies on different soils, and managing an aquaponic system in an Advanced Placement (AP) environmental science classroom.

Elliot McKay, a senior in the program, expresses interest in studying soil and has been accepted into colleges to pursue environmental science subjects. “I figured the CASE program was about that stuff, and it sounded pretty fun,” McKay said. The program’s emphasis on environmental awareness, group projects, and leadership opportunities has proven beneficial beyond the typical high school classroom experience.

Through the FFA organization, students develop essential skills for post-graduation life, including public speaking, employment skills, and leadership. Renji King, a senior with a passion for growing her own food and tea leaves, finds the information gleaned in CASE classes directly applicable. “It’s educational for me to learn how to properly manage and grow my products,” King said, emphasizing the program’s contribution to her understanding of agriculture as both an educational pursuit and a fulfilling hobby.

As the application deadline for career and technical education (CTE) programs approaches on November 14 at 3 p.m., eighth graders and select sophomores are encouraged to explore these opportunities. To learn more about the CTE programs, visit the CCBOE website.

The CASE program not only equips students with practical agricultural skills but also instills a deep appreciation for the environment, ensuring they carry this knowledge into their future endeavors.

Like this: Like Loading...