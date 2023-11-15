Charles County, MD — In a significant achievement, thirty-four staff members from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) have recently been honored with the prestigious Global Seal of Biliteracy. The Seal of Biliteracy, originating in California in 2008 and adopted by Maryland in 2016, is a recognized credential for individuals proficient in two or more languages, contributing to academic and employment opportunities.

The recent recipients showcased their linguistic prowess in various languages, including American Sign Language, French, Italian, Korean, and Spanish. Each staff member’s dedication to mastering these languages is a testament to the district’s commitment to linguistic diversity.

Among the notable recipients are Niya Costley, a special education teacher from Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Thomas Stone High School, and F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, who demonstrated proficiency in American Sign Language. Guilene Sitchom-Kamdem of Westlake High School excelled in French, while Maria Kayes from Piccowaxen Middle School showcased her proficiency in Italian.

Terri Berger of Maurice J. McDonough High School, an ESOL teacher, achieved proficiency in Korean. The recognition in Spanish included a diverse group of educators and support staff:

Jacqueline Alcantara-Gore (Eva Turner Elementary School) – Family Service Coordinator-Case Manager

Glorynel Alicea (Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School) – Special Education SOAR Instructional Assistant

Perla Arnold (Dr. James Craik Elementary School) – Administrative Instructional Assistant

Nelcy Avila (Westlake) – Spanish Teacher

Samuel Carter (Mattawoman Middle School) – Instrumental Music Teacher

Luis Daboin (Benjamin Stoddert Middle School) – Administrative Instructional Assistant

Nancy Dennehy (Matthew Henson Middle School) – Spanish Teacher

Inmaculada Dove (Gwynn) – Special Education Instructional Assistant

Isabel Dunbar (Arthur Middleton Elementary School) – Special Education Instructional Assistant

Maggie Fitzgerald (Piccowaxen) – Spanish Teacher

Wendy Golder (Mary H. Matula Elementary School) – Administrative Instructional Assistant

Jenny Herrera (Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building) – Bilingual Family and Community Outreach Facilitator

Maria Higginbotham (La Plata High School) – French Teacher

Evelin Iraheta (Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School) – Bilingual Family and Community Liaison

Christina Johnson (Gale-Bailey Elementary School) – Special Education Teacher

Pilar Lepe (Starkey) – International Registration Coordinator

Vanessa Evangelista Medina (J.P. Ryon Elementary School) – Kindergarten Instructional Assistant

Jennifer Mikula (La Plata) – Spanish Teacher

Luciano Morales (Thomas Stone) – Youth Engagement Advocate

Romaira Moss (Piccowaxen) – Spanish Teacher

Maria O’Connor-Buckingham (Starkey) – Senior Student Data Technician

Viridiana Reyes-Oscana (Billingsley Elementary School) – Secretary

Tania Saquid (Middleton) – Fifth-Grade Teacher

Jahan Savage-Spriggs (Stone) – Administrative Intern

Danielle Smith (Robert D. Stethem Educational Center and McDonough) – ESOL Teacher

Deborah Spencer (Stoddert) – Instructional Resource Teacher

Rose Trinidad-Lopez (St. Charles High School) – Spanish Teacher

Patricia Valle (Starkey) – Budget Analyst

Keara Watkins (Hanson) – Spanish Teacher

Dina Willet (Dr. Brown) – Parent Liaison

The diverse array of languages and roles represented by the CCPS staff members attaining the Global Seal of Biliteracy underscores the district’s commitment to fostering a multilingual and inclusive learning environment. This achievement not only recognizes the individuals’ linguistic proficiency but also enhances the district’s overall capacity to provide a culturally rich educational experience.

