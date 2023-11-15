The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has announced the temporary closure of the Harriet E. Brown Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. This closure facilitates the demolition of the old communications tower on the premises.

The community center will reopen its doors from 5-9 p.m. on the same day, Thursday, Nov. 16, allowing residents to resume their regular activities. Normal hours of operation will resume on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Harriet E. Brown Community Center is at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

In a statement, the Department of Parks & Recreation emphasized that the temporary closure is necessary for the safety and efficiency of the demolition process. Removing the old communications tower is a proactive measure aimed at ensuring the community center’s structural integrity and overall safety.

For those seeking updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures, and other related information, the department encourages residents to visit their official Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the North Beach Senior Center is set to reopen on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, resuming its normal hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center had temporarily closed on Oct. 16 for preventative maintenance repairs. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the closure.

For individuals planning to have lunch at the North Beach Senior Center on Monday, Nov. 20, it is advised to call the Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 by noon on Friday, Nov. 17, to reserve their meal.

Residents seeking additional information on senior centers and programs tailored for Calvert County’s older adults are encouraged to contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging. Events and weekly menus are also available on the Office on Aging Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyOfficeonAging. The Department expresses its commitment to providing valuable services to the community and appreciates the continued support and understanding of the residents.

