LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 15, 2023) – In response to a 911 call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies hurried to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, MD, following an alert from a vigilant resident who witnessed an assault on their home security camera around 8:58 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies promptly reviewed the surveillance footage, revealing a distressing scenario. An unidentified white male, innocently strolling in the area, became the target of aggression when a vehicle pulled up. Subsequently, two unidentified individuals emerged from the car, launching a violent assault on the unsuspecting victim.

The suspects escaped in a distinctive vehicle described as a light-colored, short-bed, two-door truck.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has handed over the reins of the investigation to the dedicated detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice. Corporal Tyler Payne, reachable at Tyler.Payne@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8010, is spearheading the investigation.

Additionally, community members are encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or utilize the text option by sending a message to 274637. Individuals should type “Tip239” in the message block to initiate the text tip, ensuring case sensitivity and selecting SEND. This method allows for an ongoing conversation after receiving a response.

Crime Solvers maintains strict confidentiality, assuring individuals that they need not disclose their identity. Those who provide crucial information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, reinforcing the commitment to community collaboration in maintaining public safety.

As authorities delve into the details of this disturbing incident, the community’s cooperation becomes integral to swiftly resolving this case and ensuring the safety of all residents.

