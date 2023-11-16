In a commendable display of appreciation for dedicated educators, the Board of Education of Charles County celebrated five exceptional staff members during its meeting on November 14. This monthly tradition acknowledges individuals who exhibit unwavering commitment to the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) system and contribute significantly to student success.

Diverse Talents Recognized

The Board of Education on Nov. 14 honored outstanding Charles County Public Schools employees Pauletta Brickey, left, Amber Parry, Ana Marie Brown, Tammy Dudley and Charles McCoy for their commitment to students. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The honorees for November included Pauletta Brickey from St. Charles High School, Ana Brown from Malcolm Elementary School, Tammy Dudley from J.C. Parks Elementary School, Charles McCoy from Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, and Amber Parry from Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Pauletta Brickey – St. Charles High School

Pauletta Brickey, the financial secretary at St. Charles High School since its inception in 2014, received accolades for her exceptional dedication to her role. St. Charles Principal Tammika Little emphasized Brickey’s commitment to the field, citing her willingness to go above and beyond regular hours. Notably, Brickey played a pivotal role in the seamless transition to the Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform earlier this year.

Ana Brown – Malcolm Elementary School

Ana Brown, a prekindergarten instructional assistant at Malcolm Elementary School, was recognized for her multifaceted contributions. In addition to supporting students academically and emotionally, Brown actively engages with the school community. Malcolm Principal Scott Hangey commended her as the embodiment of the school’s community-centric ethos, emphasizing her involvement in various events and her role in facilitating the Boys & Girls Club.

Tammy Dudley – J.C. Parks Elementary School

Tammy Dudley, a veteran kindergarten instructional assistant with 15 years of service at J.C. Parks Elementary School, was lauded for her proactive approach. Parks’ interim Principal Kathy Perriello highlighted Dudley’s commitment to motivating and incentivizing students, as well as her active involvement in school-based programs and events.

Charles McCoy – Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Charles McCoy, a computer teacher at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, was recognized for his innovative teaching methods. Focusing on engineering, construction, design, and problem-solving, McCoy brings real-world applications into the classroom. Stoddert Principal Erica Williams commended his efforts in supporting new staff members, sharing teaching strategies, and fostering positive relationships with students.

Amber Parry – Dr. James Craik Elementary School

Amber Parry, a special education teacher at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, stood out as a team leader and valuable asset within the school. Principal Jason Deihl praised Parry’s continuous support for special education staff and her initiatives to enhance the school’s climate. Parry’s commitment to professional growth, including earning a master’s in curriculum and instruction, was highlighted, showcasing her dedication beyond the classroom.

Going Above and Beyond

These exceptional educators embody the spirit of commitment and excellence, consistently going above and beyond their roles to create a positive and enriching learning environment. The Board of Education’s monthly recognition serves as a testament to the outstanding contributions of these individuals to the Charles County Public Schools community.

