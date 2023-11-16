TOWSON, MD — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is delighted to announce that Jim Taylor, a Towson resident, emerged triumphant in the 50th Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Taylor’s victory marks his sixth win, solidifying his status as one of only two six-time winners in the competition’s history.

The winning artwork, “May They Always Fly,” features a captivating depiction of a pair of American black ducks gracefully soaring over a marsh. The aesthetically pleasing rendition earned Taylor the top spot in the 2024-2025 contest, celebrating half a century of this prestigious event.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of Wildlife and Heritage Service, congratulated Taylor and all participants, acknowledging the nationwide pool of artists who contributed to the contest’s grand finale. “Artists from all over the country entered our final contest, and we want to express our great appreciation and gratitude to all of the artists through the 50 years of this contest for their participation and support,” Stonesifer stated.

Reflecting on his achievement, Taylor expressed pride in having his acrylic masterpiece selected as the winner for the 50th Anniversary and the last Maryland Waterfowl Stamp competition. Taylor, a Maryland native from Kent County, attributed his success to a passion for painting waterfowl and other wildlife he cultivated early on. A Maryland Institute College of Art graduate, Taylor first entered the Maryland Duck Stamp Painting Competition in 1982.

“I have been fortunate since then to be a six-time Maryland duck stamp-winning artist, joining the late David Turnbaugh as the only other six-time Maryland winner,” remarked Taylor. Reporters seeking further insights from the accomplished artist can contact him at jimtaylorart@comcast.net.

In a notable shift, this contest marks the conclusion of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design competition, as the physical stamp is no longer a requisite or in production. Instead, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to release a limited run of 50th Anniversary commemorative decals in 2024 featuring Taylor’s award-winning artwork.

As part of this transition, hunters pursuing migratory game birds will no longer affix a physical stamp. Still, they must possess a printed receipt to prove their Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp purchase.

The 50th Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest stands not only as a celebration of artistic talent but also as a nod to the evolving practices in the conservation and documentation of these avian treasures.

