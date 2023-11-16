In a recent meeting on November 14, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education acknowledged the outstanding achievements of five remarkable students across various academic categories. Emma Collado of J.C. Parks Elementary School, Briana Henry of Malcolm Elementary School, Logan Smith of Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Logan Boswell of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, and Cody Judware of St. Charles High School were all honored for their exceptional contributions to academic excellence, leadership, and career readiness. Students honored by the Board of Education at its Nov. 14 meeting include Charles County Public Schools fifth graders Emma Collado, Briana Henry and Logan Smith, eighth grader Logan Boswell and senior Cody Judware. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Academic Excellence Recognized

Emma Collado, a fifth-grader at J.C. Parks Elementary School, was lauded for her outstanding academic achievements. Collado consistently earns Principal’s honors and is rapidly approaching an eighth-grade reading level, as indicated by iReady data. Her prowess extends to mathematics, where she exhibits remarkable abstract reasoning skills. Collado scored above the school, county, and state averages on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) in both reading and math. In addition to her academic achievements, Collado actively participates in Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) and the math team.

Briana Henry, a fifth-grade student at Malcolm Elementary School, received recognition for her dedication to academic excellence. Henry has secured a place on the Honor Roll every quarter since joining Malcolm in the third grade. Excelling in mathematics, she demonstrates perseverance, dedication, and a strong work ethic in assessments, performance tasks, and assignments. Apart from her academic accomplishments, Henry is actively involved in teaching taekwondo, holds a black belt in Tang Soo Do, and participates in MESA, chorus, and soccer.

Logan Smith, a fifth-grader at Dr. James Craik Elementary School, was honored for his consistent academic achievements, earning Principal’s honors every quarter since the third grade. Identified as a gifted and talented student in reading and math, Smith has accelerated to the sixth-grade level in math. His commitment to academic success is complemented by active participation in Craik’s math team, the Tiger Green Team, and the Just Say No Club. Smith’s teachers commend him not only for his academic achievements but also as a role model for his peers.

Leadership and Personal Responsibility Acknowledged

Logan Boswell, an eighth-grader at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, received recognition for his exemplary personal responsibility and leadership qualities. Throughout middle school, Boswell has consistently earned straight A’s, demonstrating a commitment to academic excellence. His leadership extends to his role as a Stoddert Student Ambassador, where he provides tours for new families and volunteers for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) events and projects. Additionally, Boswell serves as the president of the Tri-M Music Honors Society, contributing to the cohesion between the band, chorus, and orchestra in music department meetings.

Career Readiness Exemplified

Cody Judware, a senior at St. Charles High School, stands out as an exemplary student prepared for graduation. Recognized for his career readiness, Judware is enrolled in the automotive program at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. His hands-on experience in the automotive field, starting from his freshman year and working at a dealership for the past three years, sets him apart. Judware has earned certifications in brakes, suspension, engine repair, and light repair, with plans to acquire four more certifications. His dedication to the automotive field stems from early experiences working on a Mustang with his grandfather at the age of eight.

In recognizing these students, the Board of Education celebrates not only their academic achievements but also their leadership, personal responsibility, and career readiness, showcasing the diverse talents and strengths within Charles County Public Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...