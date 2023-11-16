LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 15, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office extends a heartfelt invitation to the community for the 22nd Annual Silent Angel Memorial, a solemn commemoration of lives lost to homicide. The event is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. and will be hosted at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD.

Initiated in 2002 by Ms. Bildman in the wake of her son’s tragic death, the Silent Angel Memorial has become an enduring tribute to individuals in St. Mary’s County who have fallen victim to acts of homicide.

This poignant ceremony involves placing ornaments adorned with the names, birthdates, and the dates each victim became a “silent angel” on a Christmas tree. The event serves as a somber acknowledgment of the lives cut short by violence. Following the ceremony, the adorned tree will be displayed in the lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office until the first week of January, serving as a poignant reminder of the community’s collective grief.

The annual event provides an opportunity for community members to join together in remembrance and support for those who have endured the profound impact of losing a loved one to homicide. Each name announced during the ceremony represents a life that has left an indelible mark on the community.

For those seeking more information about the Silent Angel Memorial or looking to extend their support to this meaningful event, Madisyn Absher at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 1971 or via email at Madisyn.Absher@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The Silent Angel Memorial stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of the St. Mary’s County community as it gathers once again to honor and remember those whose lives were tragically cut short by acts of violence.

