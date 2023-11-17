The James E. Richmond Science Center is set to host an array of exciting events this winter, welcoming the community to experience groundbreaking audio-visual shows and festive activities. These events, including the premiere of Mesmerica 360 Southern Maryland and the 10th annual Snowman Party, are part of the center’s commitment to blending science with entertainment and education.

Mesmerica 360: A Visual and Auditory Odyssey

Launching on November 18, Mesmerica 360 Southern Maryland offers a unique immersive experience. The hour-long show collaborates with James Hood’s music and 3-D animations from international artists. This visual feast is presented in 360-degree projections, complemented by an advanced 7.1 surround sound system. The event is scheduled for Saturdays, with initial showings on November 18, 25, and December 2. Ticket prices are $12 for children aged 6-12, while adult tickets vary based on seating and additional options.

Snowman Party: A Decade of Celebrating Science and Art

Marking its 10th anniversary, the Snowman Party continues to be a highlight for the community. This year’s event introduces the “Snow Globes on a Sphere” contest, encouraging students from kindergarten through Grade 12 to submit Snowman Party-themed artwork. Selected entries will be transformed into 6-foot snow globes, showcased on the center’s NOAA Science On a Sphere® exhibit.

The public is invited on December 16 to view the winning snow globes in the center’s 60-foot dome theater, Maryland’s largest planetarium. Guests can enjoy the “Let it Snow” and “The Light Before Christmas” full-dome movies and various STEM activities. Seasonal full-dome movies will also be available throughout December.

Educational Endeavors and Sky Gazing

The Science Center is also hosting a free planetarium show, “Our Sky Tonight,” on December 11. Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU), this semi-monthly event will highlight the early winter night sky over Southern Maryland. The show will feature an informative segment on the winter solstice and holiday-themed star stories. A special snowman-themed surprise is also planned for attendees.

These events at the James E. Richmond Science Center not only entertain but also aim to foster an appreciation for science and the arts in the Southern Maryland community. Details on show schedules and ticket costs for these and other Science Center activities can be found on their website at www.sciencecenter.ccboe.com. The center’s diverse winter lineup promises to deliver memorable experiences for all ages, blending the magic of the holiday season with the wonder of scientific exploration.

