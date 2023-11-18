New York, NY – CBS has announced its festive holiday programming schedule, offering viewers a delightful array of holiday-themed shows and beloved classics. From the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade to the sparkling National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., and a star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville, CBS promises to bring the magic of the season to living rooms across America.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (Thursday, Nov. 23, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/PT) The holiday festivities kick off with the time-honored Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring a tour of popular balloons and floats, musical performances, and the appearance of the iconic Santa Claus on his sleigh. A cherished tradition for families nationwide.

The Greatest @Home Videos (Friday, Nov. 24, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this special will feature a collection of heartwarming, funny, and creative holiday-themed videos from around the world. A feel-good show to get viewers into the holiday spirit.

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week (Dec. 4, 5, 7, 8, and 18) Drew Carey returns with special holiday-themed episodes of The Price Is Right, including “Office Holiday Party,” “College Students Home for the Holidays,” “Blind Holidate,” “Holiday Heroes,” and “Holidays with the Family.” Fun and games with a festive twist.

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) This musical extravaganza features renowned music icons performing soulful renditions of holiday classics. It’s a soulful and melodious way to celebrate the season.

National Christmas Tree Lighting (Friday, Dec. 15, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) Join the National Park Service and National Park Foundation for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park, Washington, D.C. This cherished tradition includes a lineup of musical performances the whole family can enjoy from home.

The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays (Friday, Dec. 22, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) This special marks its 25th anniversary, focusing on heartwarming stories of adoption from foster care. Top artists, soon to be announced, will perform from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. A show that touches the soul and highlights an important social issue.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT, and 10:30 PM-1:00 AM, ET/PT) Ring in the new year with Country music’s hottest superstars in downtown Nashville. This star-studded special will feature electrifying performances from artists like Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Lainey Wilson. A fantastic way to welcome 2024.

In addition to these exciting new programs, CBS will also bring back a host of beloved classics, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Reindeer in Here,” “Robbie the Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Frosty Returns,” “Fit for Christmas,” “When Christmas Was Young,” “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” and “Must Love Christmas.” These timeless favorites will continue to bring joy to audiences of all ages.

This holiday season, CBS is your destination for heartwarming, entertaining, and festive content that captures the magic of the holidays. Be sure to mark your calendars for these spectacular shows, and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with CBS.

