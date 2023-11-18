WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has officially announced upcoming price changes for its shipping services, slated to take effect on January 21, 2024. Following approval by the Postal Service governors earlier this week, this move was formally filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC).

The announced price adjustments indicate a significant increase across various services. USPS Ground Advantage, a ground shipping solution, is set to see a 5.4 percent price hike. Similarly, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express services will experience increases of 5.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. Additionally, the Postal Service proposes adjustments to Special Services products, encompassing Post Office Box rental fees and certain international mail services, including Registered Mail and International Mail insurance.

Despite these increases, the USPS continues to emphasize its competitive edge in the shipping industry, particularly regarding value. Notably, the Postal Service distinguishes itself from other shipping companies by offering upfront pricing without additional surcharges for residential, regular Saturday, and fuel delivery. Additionally, it provides convenient flat rate and cubic pricing options.

USPS Ground Advantage remains a key offering, ensuring a reliable and economical way to ship packages across the continental United States within 2-5 business days, depending on distance. This service includes insurance coverage of $100 and facilitates free pickup along the carrier’s route, maintaining its commitment to simplicity and affordability.

The pricing for USPS Connect Local, a service catering to businesses for local same-day and next-day deliveries, will not change, continuing to offer an affordable solution for businesses and their local customers.

These pricing adjustments are part of the ongoing implementation of the USPS’s Delivering for America plan, which has been remarkably effective in ensuring timely mail and package delivery. 98 percent of the U.S. population currently receives mail and packages in less than three days.

The complete details of the Postal Service’s price filings, encompassing all products, are accessible on the PRC website under the edockets System, specifically Docket No. CP2024-52. The USPS has also arranged additional resources to assist customers in navigating these changes. These include comprehensive price lists, downloadable price files, and Federal Register Notices, all of which will be available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index starting November 15, 2023.

This pricing update underscores USPS’s continued commitment to offering a simple, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solution to its vast network, reaching over 165 million delivery points nationwide six to seven days a week.

