St. Mary’s Ryken High School, located in Southern Maryland, has achieved a significant milestone in academic excellence by securing the Gold status on the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll for the 2023-24 school year. This achievement places the school in the top 6% of all schools nationwide, receiving this prestigious recognition, distinguishing it as the only school in Southern Maryland and among the 18 Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Washington to attain this level.

The AP School Honor Roll is an annual recognition program by the College Board that honors schools demonstrating exceptional performance in their AP programs. This recognition is aimed at schools that commit to increasing a college-going culture, offering opportunities for students to earn college credit, and enhancing college readiness. The Honor Roll provides four levels of distinction – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with Gold being highly coveted.

In the previous academic year, 2022-23, St. Mary’s Ryken reported that 70 percent of its students enrolled in at least one AP exam, reflecting the school’s dedication to advanced academic programs. St. Mary’s Ryken’s Principal, Catherine Bowes, expressed pride in this accomplishment. She stated, “St. Mary’s Ryken’s achievement reflects its dedication to academic excellence and positions it as a leader in advancing college readiness and educational opportunities for its students. We are especially proud of our ability to provide each child the care it takes to move them to their full potential.”

To be eligible for the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet specific criteria based on the most recent graduating class. These criteria include a college culture with at least 40% of the graduating cohort having taken one AP exam during high school, a college credit achievement where 25% or more scored 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and college optimization with at least 2% of the cohort taking five or more AP exams, including one in 9th or 10th grade. This framework encourages a balanced and comprehensive approach to AP coursework, emphasizing the importance of not overwhelming students in any academic year.

St. Mary’s Ryken offers a robust selection of 28 AP courses across various subject areas, providing students a wide range of options to explore and excel in. For those interested in the detailed list of AP courses offered at St. Mary’s Ryken, further information can be found on the school’s website.

In addition to celebrating this achievement, St. Mary’s Ryken is looking towards the future and is accepting applications for the Class of 2028. The application deadline is set for December 8. Prospective students and families can learn more about the application process and the school’s offerings by visiting their website. This recognition and ongoing commitment to excellence underscore St. Mary’s Ryken’s role as a leading educational institution in Southern Maryland and within the Archdiocese of Washington.

