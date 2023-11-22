WASHINGTON – In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, federal and local law enforcement agencies have arrested 11 additional individuals linked to a vast fentanyl distribution network. This operation has been responsible for flooding the streets of Washington, D.C., with hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills sourced from California. The announcement, made by top officials, including DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, marks a significant advancement in the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis.

The investigation, which began following the tragic overdose death of Diamond Lynch in Washington, D.C., uncovered a complex web of traffickers stretching from Mexico to Los Angeles and ultimately to the nation’s capital. DEA Administrator Milgram emphasized the agency’s commitment to dismantling the entire global fentanyl supply chain, underlining the urgency of the situation given the staggering loss of American lives to fentanyl.

Among those arrested are Trayveon James Johnson, Karon Olufemi Blalock, and Ronte Ricardo Greene, part of a group facing serious charges, including conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of fentanyl. The indictment details the operation’s extensive geographic reach, involving multiple states and districts across the U.S.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves highlighted the relentless efforts of law enforcement to hold those responsible for disseminating this lethal drug accountable. The message was clear: trafficking fentanyl in the District will invariably attract federal scrutiny and action.

The indictment also reveals charges against various individuals for their roles in laundering the proceeds of this illegal operation and for possessing a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the DEA Washington Division underscored the importance of initiatives like Operation Overdrive and One Pill Can Kill in combating the drug menace. Damon E. Wood, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the US Postal Inspection Service, acknowledged the collaboration between agencies in addressing the challenges posed by opioid trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith expressed a strong commitment to eradicating fentanyl from the community, stressing the collaborative efforts of different departments in bringing offenders to justice.

The extensive list of defendants, including individuals like Hector David Valdez and Craig Eastman, face charges ranging from conspiracy to distribute fentanyl to possession with intent to distribute near protected locations.

The conspiracy charge alone carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, potentially extending to life imprisonment, with the court set to decide based on the Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case resulted from a joint effort by numerous agencies, including the DEA, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Metropolitan Police Department, ATF, and the FBI. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), known for targeting drug trafficking and money laundering organizations, played a key role in this investigation.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew W. Kinskey, Solomon Eppel, and David T. Henek, benefits from the support of several U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide. The case underscores the severity of the drug crisis and the concerted efforts of law enforcement to counteract it.

As the legal process unfolds, it is important to remember that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...